6 Peaceful National Parks In Canada If You Want Breathtaking Views Without The Crowds
Add these spots to your travel bucket list!
Canada has some of the world's most beautiful national parks but if you've ever visited, you probably know just how busy they can be.
With popular spots like Banff National Park raking in around four million visitors annually, it can mean busy hiking and battling your way through crowds of people at popular tourist spots like Lake Louise.
However, there are plenty of national parks in Canada that are just as beautiful as their well-known counterparts and as an added bonus, they're way less crowded so you can actually enjoy some peace and tranquillity.
So if you're looking at the next national park you want to check out, you may just want to opt for one of these quieter and beautiful spots.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Waterton Lakes National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you still want a taste of the stunning Rocky Mountains without having to compete with the crowds in Banff National Park, Waterton Lakes is an unbeatable alternative.
The park averages around 500,000 visitors a year with its busiest times between July and August, according to Parks Canada. If you're able to visit in early summer or early fall, you'll get to experience all the beauty without having to fight your way through hoards of people.
You can explore the adorable town of Waterton and the stunning Princes Of Wales Hotel overlooking Upper Waterton Lake.
The park is also home of tons of gorgeous hikes from the Bear's Hump which offers incredible panoramic views of the entire valley surrounded by mountain peaks.
Thrill seekers might just want to take a boat out to Crypt Lake which is an intense hike complete with a ladder and crawling through a cave before reaching a crystal clear lake.
Georgian Bay Islands National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $6.25, seniors cost $5.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $12.75 per day.
Address: Georgian Bay Islands National Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning national park is found on the world’s largest freshwater archipelago on Lake Huron and it's the perfect spot for some lakeside tranquility.
Georgian Bay Islands National Park receives around 40,000 visitors per year, according to Parks Canada.
You can catch a boat over to Beausoleil Island, where you can explore the swimming spots and hiking trails of Cedar Spring on the south side of the island. You can also head to Chimney Bay, more rugged landscape with breathtaking views over the Georgian Bay islands.
Terra Nova National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $6.25, seniors cost $5.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $12.75 per day.
Address: Terra Nova National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: With just 40,000 visitors a year, according to Parks Canada, Terra Nova National Park is a far quieter alternative to visit in Newfoundland than Gros Morne.
The park is home to several different hiking trails ranging from easy to difficult so no matter whether you're a hiking novice and you're experienced, there will be a trail to suit you.
Terra Nova is also a dark sky preserve so if you want to spend the evenings camping under the stars, you'll struggle to find better views of the night sky.
Some of the best places to see the twinkling stars includes Sandy Pond, which is considered as having the darkest skies in the whole park or Blue Hill, the highest point in Terra Nova.
Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve
Price: Adult day passes cost $24.75, seniors cost $21 and youths can visit for free.
Address: Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're seeking a real adventure, you might want to check out this remote national park set in an archipelago just off the coast of mainland B.C.
Gwaii Haanas only gets around 3,000 visitors per year, according to Parks Canada, but the wildlife viewing and unique climate make the park well worth the visit.
While you're visiting you'll be able to explore lush emerald green rainforests and sandy beaches with wildlife including whales, bears and bald eagles all residing in the area.
You'll also want to check out some of the ancient village sites of the Haida Nation that can be found within the stunning national park.
Riding Mountain National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $8.50, seniors cost $7.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $16.75 per day.
Address: Riding Mountain National Park, MB
Why You Need To Go: Riding Mountain usually gets around 250,000 visitors per year, Parks Canada said, with Manitobans travelling from all over the province to hike, camp and explore the natural beauty on offer.
With grasslands and secluded forests and stunning wetlands, the national park has so many different opportunities to spot wildlife from bison and moose to black bears or even wolves, according to Clear Lake Country.
You can spend the days relaxing on the sandy beaches on the shores of Clear Lake or out exploring one of the many stunning hiking trails that give you the opportunity to get amazing views of the park.
Sable Island National Park Reserve
Price: Admission to Sable Island is $31.75 per person
Address: Sable Island National Park Reserve, NS
Why You Need To Go: This stunning remote island off the coast of Nova Scotia is home to white, sandy beaches and over 500 wild horses which roam the land.
Sable Island only receives less than 300 visitors annually, according to the Sable Island Institute, with travellers needing to arrive by air or sea and get permission from Parks Canada to visit.
However, once you're there, you can explore the unique offerings of the island from its gorgeous dune hikes to viewing the wild horses roaming freely.
While you aren't able to stay overnight on Sable Island, it's well worth the visit if you're in Nova Scotia.