13 Must-See Canadian National Parks & What Makes Them Worth The Visit
Visit any park other than Banff? ✅
Oh, Canada, did you know that there are 48 designated national parks across the country? As if it weren't already overwhelming trying to narrow down your travel list these days, this list of must-see parks won't help with that Canadian travel FOMO.
But, whether the parks on this list inspire FOMO or motivate you to make moves on that next trip, here's one must-see national park for each province and territory — Oh, Canada indeed.
Yoho National Park, BC
Yoho National Park is the smallest in the collection of UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Canadian Rockies. It's a hidden gem in the province with the most national parks (seven). But don't let its comparative size fool you, because the park features equally magnificent sights that include giant peaks, glaciers and beautiful waterfalls.
Banff National Park, Alberta
Yes, Banff still had to make the list. It's the oldest established national park in Canada (1885), but Alberta's flagship natural attraction is also the most visited national park in the country, for good reason. From iconic lakes like Louise and Moraine to top-tier skiing and hiking trails, there is enough to explore to warrant multiple trips.
Grasslands National Park, Saskatchewan
If you're going to travel to the prairies then you want to really feel the prairie vibe. Grasslands National Park exemplifies the beauty in its simplicity and showcases the region's wide open plains. A trip to the Grasslands offers a unique kind of solitude that will definitely fulfill your wanderlust, but you may not be alone for long if you catch a glimpse of the park's wildlife!
Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba
Riding Mountain National Park is where you can see the best of each season, from spring to winter. Between rolling meadows covered in beautiful yellow goldenrods to the gorgeous sights of snow-covered landscapes under the Aurora Borealis, this park will inspire you with endless views.
Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario
Ontario has the second most national parks of any province, but even with such plentiful options to choose from, Bruce Peninsula National Park is a top-tier pick. Views from the water or views of the water, this park has no bad angles. But if you're not just interested in visiting for the photos just know that there's an abundance of hiking, camping, mountain biking and swimming to be done as well.
Forillon National Park, Quebec
Located in the eastern Gaspésie region of Quebec, Forillon National Park is a treasure. With many opportunities for adventure by the sea and within its forested cliffs, its trails lead to gorgeous lookouts to the Gulf of St. Lawrence and local historic sites. The park has bike and boat rentals, or you can keep it low-key and observe the abundant local wildlife.
Fundy National Park, New Brunswick
Fundy National Park is best known for having the world's highest tides and is home to the iconic Hopewell Rocks. But the park also has lush forests that look good in every season, with hiking trails throughout and beautiful, ongoing shorelines that showcase the beauty of the area.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia
Cape Breton Highlands National Park is home to breathtaking views, many of which are along the world-famous Cabot Trail. The trail winds its way through the park and around the western side of the island. The stunning views from anywhere in the park are a must-see in any season. Besides, is it really a trip to the Highlands if you don't stop for the views at the Skyline Trail?
Prince Edward Island National Park, PEI
Prince Edward Island National Parkis characterized by the island's iconic red cliffs and sandy beaches. The island plays host to many wonderful beaches, but the Cavendish beaches are the epitome of the island's beauty. This park's tranquil atmosphere makes it the perfect destination for escaping the city.
Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador
If you really needed another reason to visit the Rock, then this park is it. Gros Morne National Park is home to some seriously surreal natural landscapes. From towering fjords and cliffs to beaches and bogs, the park is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site for its ancient landscape.
Kluane National Park, Yukon
Kluane National Park and Reserve is a great place for extreme adventurers. It's home to vast ice fields, surging rivers and towering mountains like Mount Logan, the highest peak in Canada. For the more mild adventurers, this park still features incomparable views and is a great reason to head north on your next vacation.
Nahanni National Park, Northwest Territories
Located in the territory of the Dehcho First Nations, Nahanni National Park is every outdoor adventurer's dream. From mountain trails to breathtaking lakes and rivers, this park is a popular destination for floatplane trips and whitewater rafting. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is home to the stunning Náįlįcho (Virginia Falls).
Auyuittuq National Park, Nunavut
Auyuittuq National Park consists of unique Baffin landscapes that include granite mountain ranges, massive glaciers and beautiful tundra valleys. This park offers the ultimate arctic experience, a playground for more experienced hikers and outdoor adventurers. The region's "midnight sun" is an experience that should make it onto your Canadian travel list.
Make your way all across the Great White North — happy trails!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 6, 2017.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.