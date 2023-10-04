This East Coast National Park Is Full Of Hidden Waterfalls, Rocky Coastlines & Rolling Hills
Add this to your Canadian bucket list!
Canada's National Parks are full of hidden wonders, exciting adventures, and endlessly beautiful views — but this New Brunswick national park is an underrated gem that shouldn't be overlooked.
Fundy National Park is not only home to the highest tides in the world, but also to unparalleled beauty. One look out on the coastline here and you'll see stretches of beach surrounded by rocky cliffs on one side and endless ocean on the other.
You can walk along the ocean floor when the mighty tide of the Bay of Fundy pulls back, exposing kilometres of new ground. Or you can turn inward and explore the Acadian forests in this park. Within them lies hidden waterfalls, beautiful hiking trails, and stunning campsites.
In the fall Fundy National Park lights up with bright reds, oranges, and yellows — making it that much more breathtaking.
It's the perfect time to get out and explore the park, get a coastal view on a hike like Matthews Head trail, or have a peaceful waterfall veiw at Haley Brook Falls.
If you really want an adventure you can take on the legendary Fundy Footpath trail, which brings you into the national park during the 4-day trek. Although painfully long the multi-day hike offers up unreal landscapes of untouched nature.
Throughout the journey, you'll camp at beaches that feel tucked away from the world, isolated in the national park, and pass by everything from rushing rivers to fields of wildflowers.
If you're not up for a multi-day adventure just visit the park for a quick day hike, or explore it in the comfort of your car. Just driving through can offer up some stunning views.
If you really want a road trip with breathing East Coast scenery then do the Fundy Coastal Drive. The 460 kilometre drive will take you through Fundy National Park, plus leads you to other local sights like the St. Martins sea caves.
Fundy National Park
Address: Alma, NB
Why You Need To Go: Here you can see the highest tides in the world, lush forests, wide open ocean, and more. A Canadian bucket list isn't complete without Fundy National Park.