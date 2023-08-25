6 Of The Most Beautiful Canada Road Trips That Are Even More Magical In Fall
Grab your friends and hit the road! 🚗
There's no better way to explore the vast landscapes of Canada than with a good old road trip and it just so happens to be the best way to see the spectacular show of fall colours that gets put on every year.
Each province has a completely unique fall from mountain vistas with golden larch trees to huge forests of burnt orange and red hues that scream fall. Best of all, you don't even have to leave the car to take in the views (though it's highly recommended).
So it's time to grab your friends and take to the open road and check out some of the gorgeous foliage for yourself on some of Canada's most beautiful road trips this fall.
Cabot Trail
Price: Adult day passes cost $8.50, seniors cost $7.25 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $16.75 per day.
Address: Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS
Why You Need To Go: Some of the most impressive fall scenes can be found on Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail, a stunning road trip that winds around the coast of Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
The 298-kilometre trail offers incredible red and golden fall foliage alongside towering cliffs, quaint fishing villages and the roaring Atlantic Ocean all in one.
For panoramic views of the gorgeous scenery, you can stop off at MacKenzie Mountain which overlooks Pleasant Bay or the Aspy Fault lookoff on North Mountain which has incredible views of the changing colours of Acadian forest.
You can also stop off at the Skyline Trail, a magical hike where you can see Cabot Trail in all its glory as well as the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Icefields Parkway
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Between Banff National Park and Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: The journey between Banff and Jasper National Parks is just as scenic as you might imagine and it only gets more beautiful in the fall.
With golden larch trees lining the 280-kilometre road, you'll all see sparkling turquoise lakes, enormous mountain peaks and glaciers without even needing to leave the car.
You can stop off at the mirror-like Bow Lake for spectacular views and with a short hike, you'll be able to see the stunning bright blue water of Peyto Lake.
If you want to take a break from driving at the Columbia Icefield, where you can check out the Skywalk, a suspended glass platform above the glacial valley.
There's a reason Icefields Parkway has been named as one of the world's "most beautiful" drives.
Algonquin Highway Corridor
Price: Daily vehicle permit along Highway 60 is $21.
Address: Algonquin Provincial Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful park is around a three-hour drive from Toronto but it's absolutely worth the trip to check out those spectacular fall views in person.
The corridor through the park is one of the best ways to see the bright red sugar maple leaves and fall colours that rival those you'd find in New England.
The fall colours in the park are usually out from mid-September to mid-October but this can vary. Ontario Parks even posts a fall colour report so you can be prepared to see the colours in all their glory.
However, be warned that it can get very busy, especially on weekends, so you'll want to book your vehicle permit ahead of time to avoid being disappointed.
Sea-to-Sky Highway
Address: Between Vancouver and Pemberton, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: For some of B.C.'s most impressive views, you'll want to take a road trip along the iconic Sea-to-Sky Highway which is even more stunning in fall.
The highway takes you all the way from the ocean right up into the stunning mountains around Whistler, twisting and turning through huge peaks with glistening lakes in the distance.
There is so much incredible scenery but some of the most impressive stops are at Shannon Falls and Brandywine Falls — an incredible 70-metre-tall towering waterfall.
You can take a trip on the Sea-to-Sky gondola in Squamish for breathtaking views over Howe Sound and the Tantalus Mountain Range.
Quebec City to Charlevoix
Address: Quebec City to Charlevoix, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This stunning 205-kilometre road trip takes you from the adorable European-style streets of Quebec City to the dramatic cliffs and forests of the Charlevoix region.
While travelling you'll want to stop off at Montmorency Falls, a gorgeous rushing waterfall that's even taller than the world-famous Niagara Falls which has exceptional views of the fall colours.
You'll follow along the St. Lawrence River through adorable small towns such as Baie Saint Paul, Les Éboulements and La Malbaie which are the perfect spots to stop off and take a break from driving.
Pay extra attention to the St. Lawrence Route, a 78-kilometre stretch with its stunning panoramic views of the ocean.
Viking Trail
Address: Deer Lake to L’Anse aux Meadows, NL
Why You Need To Go: Viking Trail is an epic road trip, with a length of 490 kilometres, but you'll get to take in incredible views of coastlines, huge mountains and you may even spot some wildlife on your travels.
The trail follows the northern peninsula coast of Newfoundland at Deer Lake, before heading to the stunning Gros Morne National Park, with incredible mountain hikes and fjords to explore and wildlife such as bears, moose and caribou.
You can also visit L’Anse aux Meadows, the only authenticated Viking site in North America, according to Parks Canada.
In the town of St. Anthony, you'll get incredible coastal views and you may even see icebergs that are thousands of years old floating through the sea.