These Are The Best Road Trips To Take In Canada, According To Local Travellers
Start your engines! 🚗
Canada is a vast country which means there are endless road trip opportunities. From coastal shorelines to mountain ranges and sprawling prairies, the country has so many diverse and unique landscapes that are just waiting to be explored.
We asked Narcity readers on Facebook to share suggestions for "the most fun road trip you could have in Canada" and they responded with some of their favourite adventures they've taken.
While some took the opportunity to poke fun at the Toronto traffic situation with answers like, "the entire length of the 401 through the GTA during rush hour," others commented with their most memorable interprovincial and cross-country journeys.
With the warm weather finally here it's the ideal time to plan a vacay and here are some of the top Canadian road trips Narcity readers shared.
Quebec City to Gaspésie
One Facebook user commented, "Quebec City to Charlevoix to Gaspésie, along the way you get about 150 kilometres along the coast on one side and mountains on the other."
Google Maps revealed that this road trip takes just over 8 hours and is 578 kilometres one way. As you head out of Quebec City, you'll pass by the scenic Montmorency Falls where you can visit the towering 83-metre cascade, cross a giant suspension bridge, and even ride the double zip line.
You can also get your small-town fill as you pass through quaint villages and cities like Baie-Saint-Paul, which is known for its art galleries and cuisine, or Tadoussac, a tiny waterfront hamlet where you can enjoy whale-watching, sea-kayaking, and more.
From Baie-Saint-Paul, you can take a detour to the little island of Isle-Aux-Coudres. A free ferry will take you across the water and you can spend the day cycling along a 23‑kilometre route while breathing in the sea air. Next, head to Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park where you can travel through stunning mountains.
The road trip involves a 70-minute ride across the St. Lawrence River on the Rivière-du-Loup/St-Siméon ferry. This will take you to the main highlight of the road trip — The Bas-Saint-Laurent – Gaspésie Tour.
This is a "legendary scenic drive" that takes you around the entire Gaspé Peninsula. You'll pass through charming fishing villages, gaze over coastal landscapes, and stop by attractions like lighthouses, sea excursions, and natural wonders like Percé Rock.
Victoria to Tofino
Another road trip mentioned was Victoria to Tofino, which takes you through the majestic landscapes of British Columbia. The journey takes about 4 and a half hours one way and covers a distance of 317 kilometres.
One of the first stops you can make is located just outside of Victoria. Goldstream Provincial Park, which is known for its salmon runs, natural beauty, and wildlife is a scenic place to visit along the way.
You can also stop by the small town of Ladysmith and take in stretching views of the sea. The historic area boasts endless trails and parks to enjoy, as well as events throughout the year.
Another gorgeous spot to explore along the route is Cathedral Grove in MacMillan Provincial Park. The trail system boasts ancient fir and cedar trees that tower above you. The trails on the south side of Highway 4 lead to the largest Douglas firs, one of which measures over 9 metres in circumference.
Once you reach Tofino, you can explore the lush rainforests, search for sea stars at North Chesterman Beach, visit art galleries, and more.
The Icefields Parkway
If you're dreaming of stunning scenery then this road trip is worth keeping in mind. The Icefields Parkway connects Banff and Jasper, Alberta and takes you on a breathtaking journey through the Canadian Rockies.
The adventure is 232 kilometres long and takes around three hours, so you could drive it in just a day.
You can discover ancient glaciers, turquoise lakes, and Columbia Icefields along the route. One popular stop is Bow Lake, located near Lake Louise. Here you can gaze over aqua waters and see the Crowfoot Glacier, which is shaped like, you guessed it, a crow's foot.
Big Hill & Big Bend is a section of the route offering majestic views of a valley and river. You'll descend down the wall of a mountain and experience the Big Bend, which is a "famous hairpin turn that wraps in a circle below towering peaks."
One attraction to stop at along the way is Glacier Sky Walk. You'll feel like you're floating as you wander along a glass-floored observation platform which towers 280 metres over the Sunwapta Valley.
You can even chase some waterfalls during the road trip. Both Sunwapta Falls and Athabasca Falls have powerful cascades with rushing water and are worth a stop.
Prince Edward Island to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland
This East Coast tour covers 1,051 kilometres of land and takes about 19 hours one way. There is so much to do along the route, and you can start it all off with a visit to the Green Gables Heritage Place in Cavendish, PEI. This site served as inspiration for Lucy Maud Montgomery's famous novel, Anne of Green Gables.
As you travel through Nova Scotia, you'll want to experience the Cabot Trail. This iconic Cape Breton Island drive takes you past magnificent ocean vistas, through fishing villages, and past coastal scenery.
You'll need to take a ferry from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland and this can take between 6 to 8 hours. There are tons of places to explore once you arrive in Newfoundland, from the colourful city of St. John's to Gros Morne National Park and whale watching tours.
The small fishing town of Twillingate is also worth a visit, and you can spend your time viewing icebergs, enjoying seafood, hiking, and visiting a lighthouse.
Other fun Canadian road trips that were mentioned include Kitchener to Halifax, Vancouver to Kelowna, and Quebec City to Moncton.
Whether you're looking for a shorter drive or an interprovincial adventure, these road trips in Canada offer some great travel inspo, especially with the summer season coming up.
There are so many incredible landscapes to explore too, from majestic mountain ranges and waterfalls, to seaside villages and so much more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.