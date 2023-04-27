This Alberta Road Trip Is One Of The World's 'Most Beautiful' & Here's Why You Need To Do It
These views are beyond belief! ⛰️
Summer is just around the corner and if you're looking to plan the ultimate summer road trip in Alberta, this one journey should absolutely be on your list.
Icefields Parkway, which connects Lake Louise to Jasper, is a 232-kilometre stretch of road with some of the most gorgeous scenery in the country, making it the perfect road trip spot.
The route was also named as one of the world's "most beautiful road trip routes," according to analysis from Pentagon Motor Group so get your cameras ready because you're in for the drive of a lifetime.
The scenery is incredible
As you'd expect, Icefields Parkway has some of the most incredible scenery you can see in Alberta.
There are towering mountains, thick forests, blue lakes, waterfalls and more than 100 glaciers, all on one road.
Some of the most scenic spots to stop at includes Athabasca Falls, Sunwapta Falls, Bow Lake, Peyto Lake and the Columbia Icefield.
You could even break up a day of driving with a hike with the Valley of the Five Lakes or Wilcox Pass which can be found just off the road.
It's also a great place to spot wildlife
Banff and Jasper National Parks are filled to the brim with so much wildlife and if you're travelling on Icefields Parkway, you're more than likely to see some up close.
From black and grizzly bears, to elk, deer or maybe even a moose, you could spot anything on your travels. Heading out early on Icefields Parkway will definitely increase your chances of seeing some of these creatures.
Things you need to know
If that's enough to convince you to plan your summer road trip through Icefields Parkway, you'll need to remember to fuel up before leaving Jasper or Lake Louise because there aren't really opportunities to do it when you're on the drive.
You'll also need to bring plenty of food and drink for the journey because again, there aren't many places to stop and buy snacks on the way.
There are also a few hotels and campsites on the route so you can break up the epic journey with an overnight stay.
Happy road tripping!