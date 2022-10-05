This Road Trip From BC To Alberta Is A Bucket List Canadian Vacay & Here's The Itinerary
It's full of stunning views! 🇨🇦
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
A little while back, I took a road trip from B.C. to Alberta and it was filled with massive mountains and endless views. The whole thing made for the ideal Canadian vacation, and the perfect way to experience the Rockies.
Whether you're coming for a visit soon or want to mark it down on your bucket list, here is exactly where to stop.
Vancouver to Salmon Arm
Day 1: I began my trip across the province in Vancouver and took a five-hour drive to the small city of Salmon Arm in B.C. This is a great place to settle down, set up camp for the night, and recharge before continuing the lengthy drive.
Sandy Point Beach Campground is the perfect place to stay whether you are pitching a tent or travelling in an RV. The campground is located right on Shuswap Lake and has some stunning lakefront views.
It has public washrooms with showers and a convenience store nearby so you can get everything you need to refresh before hitting the road again the next day.
On your way out, don't forget to hit up one of the many cafes in Salmon Arm. The Pink Cherry cafe is a cute little local spot to pick up a refreshing iced latte.
Salmon Arm to Revelstoke
Day 2: It's a quick one-hour and 14-minute trip to get from Salmon Arm to Revelstoke in B.C. The town is such an amazing stop along the way because it has a magical forest to visit that literally looks like it was plucked out of a storybook fairytale.
The Enchanted Forest costs $14 per person and the photos you can capture while exploring it are seriously dreamy. The forest has over 350 handcrafted fairy-tale figurines, castles, dungeons and even B.C.'s tallest tree house, according to the forest's website.
Revelstoke to Banff
After hitting up the magical forest in Revelstoke along the way, it was time to head to Banff. It took around another four hours and 26 minutes to get to this town in Alberta but it actually flew by pretty quickly.
This final trek of the road trip was actually the most beautiful. You can feast your eyes on some amazing mountain views before rolling up to this town filled with stunning lakes.
Exploring Banff
Day 3: When I finally made it to Banff and settled in, I couldn't help myself and had to hit up the iconic Lake Louise first. The lake is seriously so picture perfect and if you haven't seen it before, it looks exactly like it does in the photos in real life too.
I definitely suggest renting a canoe on the lake.
The canoes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and they do cost the hefty price of $145 per hour. The panoramic views you can see from the middle of the lake are absolutely whimsical and I would 100% go back in a heartbeat.