7 Reasons Why I Would Never Move To Alberta From BC Even Though It's Way Cheaper
It's not worth the money!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When I decided to move out west a year ago from the East Coast of Canada, it never even crossed my mind to choose Alberta over B.C., and after having lived here for a while now, I'm even more sure about my decision.
Knowing people who live in Calgary, and having visited, there are lots of reasons why I would never move to my neighbouring province, even if it is way cheaper.
Since Alberta launched an entire campaign to get Vancouverites and people in Toronto to move, highlighting the low cost of living, it got me thinking. Although it is way cheaper, and I cringe every time my rent is due, I still wouldn't move.
Although Alberta and B.C. are right beside each other, there is a wide range of differences between the two. Spoiler alert: I think B.C. is way better.
The one thing Alberta does have on my new home though? It's honestly way more beautiful. I know, It's called "Beautiful British Columbia," and it's not like we're lacking in the scenery department here — but honestly, the mountain ranges of Alberta blew my mind, even compared to B.C.'s stunning ocean and mountain views.
Other than that though, I'll choose B.C. all day, any day.
The weather
A big part of why I moved is to get the best of both worlds in terms of weather. Vancouver has basically no snow, but you can drive to the mountains within 30 minutes to hit the slopes.
Yes, there is the rain, but at least we don't have massive hail chunks falling from the sky on a regular basis.
The ocean
Being from the East Coast, the ocean reminds me of home. I love being able to walk along the beaches in B.C. or go swimming in the saltwater in the summer.
Lakes are just not the same!
The food
Alberta is known for its beef, but I prefer seafood any day. Vancouver is full of incredible restaurants with all kinds of cuisines. I just wouldn't be able to give that up!
B.C. is so easy to travel from
It's so nice being able to drive to the U.S. within an hour and hop on a cheap flight to somewhere warm.
In B.C. you can travel around easily, and it's one of my favourite parts about living here.
Alberta is kind of boring
I've talked to people who live in Calgary, and it honestly just seems low-key boring. Although Vancouver is not known for its nightlife, there are so many activities to do thanks to all the tourism.
It's a bigger city so we also get bigger musicians, so you can go to some amazing concerts here.
I love the islands
One of my favourite weekend activities in B.C. is to hop on a ferry and explore the Gulf Islands.
Getting out on the water and sailing to small communities is unreal, and you can't get that experience in Alberta.
Calgary can't compare to Vancouver
Vancouver is way bigger than Calgary, leading to better food, cooler neighbourhoods and just more fun to be had overall. I love exploring all of the different parts of Vancouver, and being close to a big city. You just wouldn't get that same experience in Calgary!
Oh, and don't even get me started on Edmonton.