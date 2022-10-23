I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming
Here's what living in the province is really like.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
As I was a complete newcomer to Canada, my options were pretty open as to where I moved to.
I'd visited both Vancouver and Calgary in the past, and as much as I love Vancouver, I wasn't sure my budget would stretch that far, especially in those early stages when I didn't have a job — so Calgary it was!
Even after visiting, there were a lot of things I had questions about so here are some of the things you should know if you're thinking about moving to Alberta.
What is living in Alberta like?
Living in Alberta definitely takes some getting used to, especially for big-city folk. Even living in a city like Calgary, it's so much quieter than anywhere I'm used to.
The pace is pretty slow but it's very affordable (in comparison to places like Toronto or Vancouver) but there's still pretty much everything you could want from a city.
If you're looking for somewhere more rural, there are tons of really nice small towns that make great options too.
The people in Alberta are also way more friendly than I was used to in London. Most people there will avoid eye contact like the plague, but a lot of Albertans will regularly say hi while you're out and about, even if you've never met before.
What are the benefits of living in Alberta?
One of the main benefits is definitely affordability. Not only are rent and house prices a lot cheaper in Alberta compared to other provinces, but it's also the only province without a provincial sales tax so just generally most things you buy will be way cheaper.
Another huge benefit is access to nature. From Calgary, it's just an hour's drive to the Rockies which is something I love, especially coming from somewhere that's so built up like London.
How cold is Alberta in the winter?
I can't lie, it gets very, very cold and it's unlike anything I've experienced. Walking outside and being able to feel your hair and eyelashes freeze is pretty surreal.
However, the province gets a really dry cold and it's super sunny even in winter so you don't have to contend with many mountains of grey slush and freezing cold rain.
The province also gets these weird weather patterns called "chinooks" where things will suddenly warm up so it helps to break up the chilly temperatures.
If you're able to stock up on winter gear and buy a decent coat, winters are manageable.
Is it cheaper to live in Alberta or BC?
Not only is housing generally more affordable in Alberta over B.C., the lack of a provincial sales tax really helps too. So if you're looking to move somewhere with stunning nature on your doorstep but B.C. prices are putting you off, Alberta is a pretty good shout.