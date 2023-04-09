5 Reasons Why Spring In Alberta Is The Worst Season By Far & You Can't Change My Mind
Just skip ahead to summer please!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Alberta is pretty well known for its long and cold winters and by the time warmer weather rolls around, it feels like there's a collective sigh of relief that it's over for another year.
However, despite the countdown to summer (Alberta's real MVP), spring is actually my least favourite season in the province because it's basically the worst of all worlds.
I'm not saying I want winter back or I'm desperate to hide every outfit with a huge coat anymore, there's actually a lot to dislike about spring in Alberta.
Everything is brown
Usually, the snow melting is something to look forward to and I'm so happy to not have to contend with icy sidewalks. But while it means we can finally wave goodbye to winter for another few months, spring doesn't bring that much joy in Alberta.
As the snow melts, all that gets left behind is brown, sad-looking grass and bare trees. Everything else – sidewalks, cars, buildings – also get covered in a thick layer of dust so altogether, things just look a bit miserable until the province gets some rain.
There's no cherry blossoms in sight
While spring in B.C. or Ontario is marked with the bloom of thousands of stunning cherry blossoms, Alberta really misses out. They aren't so much of a thing in Calgary at least.
When I used to live in the U.K., I always used cherry blossoms or the appearance of any flowers in general as a sign that winter was officially over and I really miss getting to see them for those precious few weeks. I don't miss the allergies quite so much.
The weather is a mess
Alberta starts to warm up from the brutal winter temperatures which makes a nice change. However, despite that, one thing you can guarantee is that the weather will be all over the place for weeks.
One day, there'll be bright sunny days and patios will be packed. But the next day, you're just as likely to get more snow. Planning any kind of trip is risky business. At least in winter you pretty much know it's going to be cold regardless.
Construction season officially begins
Road closures in Calgary
It's a long-running joke in Alberta that there are two seasons: winter and construction and it is so true.
As soon as the snow melts, road work begins. If you think it takes forever to get anywhere when the roads are icy, it takes just as long to get anywhere in spring because of the number of road closures and detours. It doesn't help that after winter, there are always a ton of potholes that need fixing.
Daylights savings time is the worst
Despite it taking place every year, I always forget how gross daylight saving time feels. The lighter evenings are pretty nice but actually losing an hour of sleep and having to adjust your body is so much harder than you think.