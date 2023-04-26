A British TikToker In Alberta Called Out The 'Canadian Urge' & People Think She Has A Point
It's not just an urge to apologize!
Whenever you move to a new country, there are definitely a lot of quirks that you need to get used to and one TikToker who moved from the U.K. to Alberta has noticed a ton of ways Canadians and Brits differ.
One of the latest differences TikToker Sophie Chittock has noticed is the way Canadians and people from the U.K. react to the prospect of heading outdoors.
Chittock made up a term to describe Canadians' very different attitude towards being outdoors and she's dubbed it the "Canadian Urge."
"The 'Canadian Urge' is whenever the sun is out, a Canadian is out. So whenever the sun is rearing its little head, Canadians are outside. They're enjoying life," she explained.
"They are out on hikes, they're out for dinner, they're out for a meal, they're out for a coffee. They're out. They're just out enjoying the sun."
Any Albertan that ventures outside on a sunny day is likely to have seen familiar scenes with patios absolutely packed, even if it's still chilly outside. This couldn't be further from Brits, Chittock added.
"We're inside. We are not enjoying the day. We are basically stewing at home," she said.
"Now I see myself as a kind of Canadian, so I feel like I have the 'Canadian Urge' because when it's sunny, even through winter when it was like minus 20, you betcha I was outside," Chittock said.
So many Canadians knew exactly what Chittock was saying, saying how "accurate" it is and explaining why.
"We know how miserable the winters are, so I'm outside whenever it's nice out," one person said.
"Canadians all have a personal winter threshold and when it gets to that point they just decide its summer no matter how cold it still is," another person added.
"We're still wearing jackets because it's a bit nippy but no snow, sun, line up for ice cream to walk in the park," another explained.
However, some people definitely thought the "Canadian Urge" could be applied to a very different scenario.
"I thought it was when we get the urge to apologize even though whatever happened, wasn't our fault," they said.
They aren't wrong there!