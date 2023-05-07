6 Reasons Why I'm Applying For Permanent Residency In Canada Instead Of Returning To The UK
Moving countries is no joke!
When I moved to Canada nearly two years ago, I didn't really have big expectations of what the move would mean. I just wanted to experience a different way of life from the one I'd had in the U.K.
However, as the deadline for the end of my two-year visa loomed, I made the big decision to apply for permanent residency in the country that had been my home.
When it came to making the decision, it was actually pretty easy too. The cost of applying for permanent residency is eye-watering honestly but having weighed up all the options, there are more than a few reasons why I decided Canada is the better place for me.
The weather is way better
Hear me out on this one because I realize a lot of people are going to think that's a wild statement to make off the bat. Yes, Canada's winters can be pretty brutal and they're sometimes enough to make me want to book a one-way flight back home.
However, living in Calgary — even on the super cold days — it's usually sunny and I'd honestly take freezing and sunshine over grey, drizzly, miserable days in the U.K. any time.
Summer in the U.K. for me just doesn't really compare to Canada. There's always such a buzz in the city and you can hike, swim, paddle board and just take every opportunity to make the most of it.
The outdoors is unreal
I'm a city person through and through and you're not likely to catch me moving to the middle of nowhere Alberta any time soon. However, being able to get outdoors basically year-round is something I'd really miss if I moved back to the U.K.
Heading out to the mountains any time of year is pretty magical and it's so nice to be able to get out and really appreciate what is right on my doorstep.
The amount of rain in the U.K. quite literally dampens any desire you have to go outside.
Canadians are so much more friendly
Growing up just outside London, I had friends scattered around the area and elsewhere but it was so hard to meet new people. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it was impossible.
In a city with a population of almost nine million people, there's such a mentality of ignoring the outside world and mainly sticking to whatever neighbourhood you live in. Forget trying to ask any friends to travel across the city.
From the minute I got to Canada though, people have been so open and friendly. Most people you meet on a daily basis are up for a conversation. In just a couple of years, I have just as many friends in Canada as I did in London.
It can be more affordable
Gauging altogether which is the more affordable place to live is actually fairly tricky and there are definitely pros and cons to both.
Right now, I'm able to live by myself in Calgary and still have some kind of social life, which is basically unheard of in London unless you're in a super high-paying job.
I pay just a little bit more in Canada for a whole apartment than I did when I was in London and splitting rent.
The story is very different in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, which I appreciate, and don't even get me started on the price of groceries here.
Moving countries (again) is hard work
I’d be lying if I said the thought of having to pack up my life and travel wasn’t also a huge factor. Moving to a different country is no joke.
When I travelled over to Canada, I boarded a plane with four suitcases and a dream and the thought of having to condense my life back down to move again fills me with dread.
Personally, I'm not ready to have to pick up my life again just yet.
It gives me more flexibility
While I still love living in Calgary for the most part, I occasionally find myself desperate to live in a big city again. Granted Toronto and Vancouver are definitely comparatively small, but getting permanent residency just opens up my options for moving within Canada if I ever decided to move on.
Getting permanent residency also means I'm free to stay in Canada for a while longer but if I do decide to move back to the U.K., that's also an option. It just takes the pressure off.
