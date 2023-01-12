Here Are The Benefits Of Canadian Citizenship vs. Permanent Residency, According To An Expert
There are some privileges that only citizens have.
If you moved to Canada as a permanent resident (PR), then chances are applying for Canadian citizenship might be on your list of long-term plans.
And that makes a lot of sense, considering that there are loads of perks of having Canadian citizenship.
That being said, being a permanent resident in Canada also gives newcomers a lot of privileges, and that can confuse people about the difference between the two.
This is why Narcity sat down with Franklin Rodriguez, a regulated Canadian immigration consultant who runs Mi Casa Canada Immigration Services, to iron out the differences.
Here are some of the perks of getting Canadian citizenship:
The Canadian passport
According to Franklin, the biggest benefit of being a Canadian citizen is having a Canadian passport.
"The Canadian passport is one of the most powerful passports in the world, and that's the main benefit," he says.
According to the 2023 edition of the Henley Passport Index, the Canadian passport ranks in eighth position, making it among the top ten most powerful passports in the world.
This means its citizens have increased access and can travel visa-free to many countries around the world.
Voting rights
"A lot of people think this one is a responsibility, but I say it is a privilege to be able to vote," says Franklin.
"I always tell my clients, you choose to live in this country and become a permanent resident. But as a citizen, you can help guide this country to a better place."
Permanent residents are not allowed to vote or run for office in Canada.
However, if they turn into citizens, they are allowed both of these privileges.
"Canada is one of the few countries that allows a non-born citizen to run for office. They can even become prime minister," says Franklin. A privilege, indeed!
No more immigration headache
This might seem like a small one, but it can be big deal for people who have been dealing with immigration issues for years.
"Going through the immigration process isn't easy and it can be very emotionally draining, worrying about things like renewing your status," explains Franklin.
However, once you actually pass the Canadian citizenship test and become a Canadian citizen, you never have to go through the process again, and things become much more simplified.
No more time restrictions
Permanent residents of Canada usually have a certain period of time they're obligated to stay in Canada, and if they don't meet that, they won't be guaranteed citizenship, Franklin points out.
"You have to be in the country for a certain period of time," he explains. "However, once you are a citizen, you can live anywhere in the world."
He says this happens a lot as new citizens to Canada "lose the fear of moving" after arriving in Canada, and want to explore other cultures and countries.
"We choose to be Canadians and will always be Canadians. But it's also nice to know that you can live and get to know other places and Canada will always be home," he says.
A place to call home
"Contrary to popular belief, people who are permanent residents in Canada can get deported," says Franklin.
"A lot of people think that once they have a PR they won't get deported but they can," he explains. "On the other hand, stripping Canadians of their citizenship rarely, rarely happens."
"Of course, the fear of getting deported shouldn't be the driving force for getting citizenship," he adds.
"But once you get it, it's official. It is a mark that Canada has become home for you now. You will be able to dictate its future and lead the way to make the country a better place than it is today."
Franklin also reminds people that permanent residents and citizens have a lot of similar rights in terms of paying the same taxes and having the same access to healthcare.
This means, there's no downside to applying for citizenship — if you're eligible, of course!
Best of luck to all looking into this process!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.