4 Big Benefits Of Having Permanent Resident Status In Canada & How You Can Get It
It brings newcomers a step closer to Canadian citizenship. 🇨🇦
There are big plans from the Canadian government to welcome over one million new permanent residents in Canada over the next three years.
And as it turns out, having permanent residence status will give you some pretty important benefits while living here in Canada.
From being eligible to applying for Canadian citizenship to having access to same social benefits as citizens, having a PR status can help newcomers immigrate to Canada indefinitely.
So if you're looking to take that step towards making Canada your new home, here's how to apply to be a permanent resident and the perks that come with it.
Who are permanent residents and what benefits do they get?
According to the government of Canada, someone who has permanent residence status is a person who has immigrated to Canada but is not a Canadian citizen.
"A person in Canada temporarily, like a student or foreign worker, is not a permanent resident," they note on their website.
Having permanent residence status means you'll get to enjoy these benefits in Canada:
- Be eligible to apply for Canadian Citizenship
- Allowed to work, live, or study anywhere across Canada
- Be protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Canadian law
- Access to many benefits that Canadian citizens usually get, like health care coverage
How do you become a permanent resident of Canada?
There are many programs that help people immigrate to Canada as permanent residents. Here are some of the more popular ones:
- Express Entry (after receiving an invitation to apply through the IRCC)
- Provincial Nominee Program
- Atlantic Immigration Program
- Quebec-selected skilled workers
- Caregivers
- The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot
- Agri-Food Pilot
- Permanent residence program for Hong Kong residents
Once you become a permanent resident, the government will send you a permanent residence card, which is the official proof of your status in Canada.
This will allow you to re-enter Canada through various means, if you plan on travelling outside the country.
Does permanent residency need to be renewed?
"A permanent resident card (PR card) is usually issued for five years, but can sometimes be issued for one year instead. It is valid until the expiry date listed on the card," notes the government of Canada.
Fees for the renewal of a Canadian permanent resident card can be paid online, and the application will need to be mailed in.