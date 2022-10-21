The Canadian Citizenship Test Is Actually Hard & Canadians Might Struggle With These Questions
Just how well do you know the Great White North?
If you're a newcomer to Canada but hoping to settle down permanently, the Canadian citizenship test is something you're going to have to deal with at some point.
This is a mandatory test for anyone between the age of 18 and 54 wanting to become a Canadian citizen. And let's just say, that it's not just newcomers who might find it hard.
A lot of these questions go well beyond just general knowledge — and they might just stump even a born-and-raised Canadian too!
How many questions are asked on the Canadian citizenship test?
During this test, 20 questions are asked about the "rights and responsibilities of Canadians" as well as some features of Canada, namely its history, geography, economy, government, laws and symbols.
Applicants have to answer at least 15 questions correctly to pass, which means they have to score 75% or more.
The test is usually conducted in English or French and is 30 minutes long.
Is the Canadian citizenship test hard?
The 20 questions asked are randomly generated from a large database, making every test unique. So, no, there are hacks to this one, you're just going to have to do your research!
As to whether the questions are difficult, well, that really comes down to how well you know the Great White North.
Making it a slight bit easier is the fact that a majority of the questions are multiple-choice or true or false.
How can I study for the Canadian citizenship test?
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) bases the test questions on the official study guide which is Discover Canada: The Rights and Responsibilities of Citizenship.
So, you might want to brush up on this guide if you're planning on taking the test anytime soon.
What questions are asked on the Canadian citizenship test?
The IRCC doesn't offer any official practice exam to the public but there are sample questions that you can check out.
Here are a few examples of the citizenship test questions:
What are the three responsibilities of citizenship?
Since it's a multiple-choice question, you will get options like:
a. Being loyal to Canada, recycling newspapers, serving in the navy, army or air force.
b. Obeying the law, taking responsibility for oneself and one's family, serving on a jury.
c. Learning both official languages, voting in elections, belonging to a union.
d. Buying Canadian products, owning your own business, using less water.
Unsure about what the right answer is? Well, that might be a sign that the test is hard for you!
For what it's worth, in this case, the answer is b.
What is the meaning of the Remembrance Day poppy?
If your answer is, "to honour prime ministers who have died" or "to remember Queen Elizabeth II," you would be very wrong.
The correct answer is, "to remember the sacrifice of Canadians who have served or died in wars up to the present day."
How are members of parliament chosen?
On the test, you'll probably have options such as, "they are appointed by the United Nations" or "they are chosen by the provincial premiers."
But the correct answer is, "they are elected by voters in their local constituency."
Who was Sir Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine?
Never heard this name before? Well, you have to at least be familiar with it if you want to get this answer right!
La Fontaine was the first premier of the United Province of Canada and one of the architects of a responsible government in Canada.
What are two key documents that contain our rights and freedoms?
Getting one right might be easy, but you need two to pass this one. The correct answer is, The Constitution of Canada and The Canadian Charter of Rights!
Did you manage to get all of the above correct? If so, you're off to a good start!
Then, you'd have to get a minimum of 10 more questions right to pass.
Here's a look at some other questions that might stump even a born-and-raised Canadian:
- What is the highest honour that Canadians can receive?
- Who were the founding people of Canada?
- What provinces are sometimes referred to as the Atlantic provinces
- Who is your member of parliament?
- What did the Canadian Pacific Railway symbolize?
- What does Confederation mean?
- Name two Canadian symbols.
- What is the role of the courts in Canada?
- What does the word Inuit mean?
- What is the significance of the discovery of insulin by Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best?
Think you'd pass this test if you had to take it right now? The Citizenship Challenge, a shortened version of the test, was created and you can see how knowledgeable you are!
