New Canadians Can Get Free Admission To Over A Thousand Spots Across Canada & Here's How
O Canada! 🇨🇦
The Canadian summer is in full swing, and despite the recent heat warnings, it's still the first real non-gloomy season since the pandemic outbreak that we've been able to enjoy together (maybe with masks on, though).
But we're calling on the new Canucks, and in particular, the ones celebrating their first summer in Canada! We understand that this season, filled with possibilities and things to do, can also get a bit heavy on the pocket, especially if you're still figuring out your first steps in a new country.
But that's where we come in — to help you hack discovering the joys of the Canadian lands, without burning a hole through your pocket. Canoo, an app backed by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, is offering one year of free admissions to over 1,400 top destinations across the country to those who just became Canadian citizens or permanent residents.
That includes free entry to almost everything: from mountains to museums, art galleries and much more.
Who is eligible
"Any Canadian who received their citizenship within the last 12 months (365 days), or permanent resident within the first 5 years of receiving permanent residence status, and is 18 years old or older can sign up for Canoo," notes the app's website.
New Canadian citizens must download and register the Canoo app before the one-year anniversary of their citizenship ceremony in order to take advantage of this offer.
Permanent residents can do so within 5 years of their PR card's "Became Permanent Resident On" date.
Once you're registered on the app, your full 12-month Canoo membership can be activated anytime within the eligibility period or it will automatically activate at the end of the eligibility period.
How to sign up
To sign up, download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and follow the steps indicated. "Be sure to read the tips for scanning your proof of citizenship or permanent residency during sign up," suggests the website.
Upon activation of the membership, you and up to four children (under the age of 18 years) can use the benefits of the Canoo pass through the mobile app.
"Your Canoo membership does not cover your spouse, your children over the age of 18, friends, or other family members," according to the website.
Where to start
Here's our pick of Canadian attractions that you can experience through this offer:
National parks
Why You Should Go: Celebrate your new Canadian citizenship status with free admission to some of Canada's national parks. Some have some of the bluest waters around and come with mountains as far as the eye can see.
Banff National Park, in particular, located in Alberta, is a hotspot for both locals and tourists alike.
National historic sites
Why You Should Go: Many national historical sites across the country are also free to enter with Canoo. For example, places like the Cape Spear Lighthouse on the east coast, which is the "oldest surviving lighthouse" in Newfoundland and Labrador, grant free admission to those using the app.
Marine conservation areas
Why You Should Go: These protected marine areas are free for newcomers who want to catch a glimpse of everything from shipwrecks to rare species of flowers.
Science centres
Why You Should Go: If you have a thirst for knowledge, you'll be pleased to know that places like the Ontario Science Centre are free for those who sign up for the Canoo app.
Museums
Why You Should Go: New Canadians will have the chance to learn about the country's history and take in culture and art through museums that document the past.
Art galleries
Why You Should Go: Artsy new Canadians can enter galleries like the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia free of charge if they want to have a glimpse at exhibitions and artwork by a wide range of artists.
Troubleshooting
Some iOS app users have complained about having difficulty registering for the offer on their smartphones. The Canoo developers have responded with a new update on July 13, 2022, and continue to address queries via user reviews posted on the app store.
If you have been able to get free entries through this app and/or experienced difficulties accessing it, please let us know in the comments.