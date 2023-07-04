37 Presto Card Perks You Might Not Know About & It Can Even Get You Deals At Niagara Falls
That sounds like some decent summer savings!
Did you know how far your Presto card could go, in and around the Greater Toronto Area? I certainly didn't and neither did at least 152 upvoters on a recent Reddit thread, posted in r/Toronto.
"Thanks for reminding the rest of us who forgot," a comment represented one group of people on the thread while the others, including relative newcomers in Toronto like yours truly, were more like the "thanks for teaching those of us who never knew" commenter.
(In case you missed it Canadian newcomers, there are more great offers for you via the Canoo app; more info here.)
"Through the PRESTO Perks program, customers get reduced admission at some of Toronto’s top attractions and events," as per Metrolinx, the Ontario government agency responsible for public transport. Holders can avail these perks "just by showing their PRESTO cards."
At the time of writing this story, the official Presto website had listed up to 37 offers and discounts across categories like events, entertainment, attractions, and brands. These perks extend all the way to attractions in Hamilton and Niagara as well.
Further below, we've highlighted some of the best deals up for grabs, but you should "check back often to see what new offers become available."
Where to buy Presto cards from?
As per the company website, Presto cards can be bought in-person for $6 through the following methods:
- Fare Vending Machine: In all TTC subway stations. Buy a card and load it. Minimum load: $5.00.
- Select Retail Stores: Buy a card, load it, and set your fare type. Minimum load: $0.05.
- Ticket Vending Machine: In select GO Transit and UP Express stations. Buy a card and load it. Minimum load: $0.05.
- Customer Service Outlets: Buy a card, load it, and set your fare type. Minimum load: $0.05
Once you have purchased a card, you can also create a My Presto online account to access more features like balance protection against theft, setting up autoload and autorenew and managing multiple cards via the same account.
Union Chicken
Union Chicken, located inside Toronto's Union Station, is a crowd favourite for its fried chicken varieties and spit-fired rotisserie chicken. The double leg rotisserie (priced at $22) is a pocket-friendly hit among locals, and if you club it with another 20% off of its price, it sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me.
More details here.
Royal Ontario Museum
Canada's largest museum of art, culture and nature offers Presto cardholders and GO Transit riders the chance to save 15% on regular museum admission rates, including general admission and special exhibitions. All you have to do is use the promo code PRESTO while booking online or present your card in person.
"You can get free tickets for up to four people through the Toronto Public Library," added someone on the Reddit thread. "You just need a library card to secure the tickets. They are first come first serve, new sets get released first of each month."
In addition, the main floor of the ROM is offering free entry all summer (July 2 to Sept 4) for "guests to enjoy the Daphne Cockwell Gallery dedicated to First Peoples art & culture, Gallery of Korea, Gallery of Chinese Architecture, Bishop White Gallery of Chinese Temple Art, Matthews Family Court of Chinese Sculpture and the Joey and Toby Tanenbaum Gallery of China."
Hamilton
The Tony, Emmy and Pulitzer-winning musical is playing at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto. With music, and lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.
It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a unique blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway cultures.
Presto cardholders get a 33% discount on not only Hamilton tickets but also for other presentations, like Harry Potter & The Cursed Child by Mirvish Productions.
Great Wolf Lodge, Niagara Falls
The Presto card can be used on a Go Train to reach Niagara and this summer, it is also offering a discount for accommodation at the Great Wolf Lodge.
Use promo code PRESTO at time of booking and carry a Presto card with you to be presented at the time of check-in to receive the 30% discount offer.
Treetop Trekking
Presto also covers those who like suspending themselves from great heights. Treetop Trekking offers a middle-of-the-jungle aerial adventure at seven zipline adventure parks.
"Use code PRESTO20 to save 20% off Zipline & Aerial Game Treks, Discovery Kids Courses, and Treewalk Village, where offered. Reservations required. Age, height, weight requirements apply. Cannot be combined with other special rates," according to the Presto website.
Second City
The long-standing home of live improv and sketch comedy shows in the city offers discounts on daily shows (save 20% off General Admission and Value Admission from Sunday to Thursday with the code PRESTO20), and the code PRESTO15 will also get you 15% off any introductory-level class at their training centre.
More details here.
Disney Animation Immersive Experience
Immersive experiences have been pulling crowds over the last few years. And after the Van Gogh and Klimt shows, they have now collaborated with Disney for a family-friendly outing. July 5 is the last day of their ongoing summer sale, but Presto users can continue to save 25% even beyond.
Details here.
Pink Floyd Exhibition
Calling all Gen X and millennial Crazy Diamonds! The Pink Floyd exhibition has travelled from Europe over to this side of the Atlantic and can be experienced at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place.
It offers a window into Pink Floyd’s history, their unique fusion of music, art, design and sound technology, with more than 350 artifacts. "Relive and dive into the magic of landmark albums such as The Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall," says their website.
Details here.
Black Creek Pioneer Village
Presto also offers a 20% discount on a trip to the 1860s at this re-created country village. "At Black Creek Pioneer Village, visitors discover 40 historic buildings, 70 rare and heritage breed animals, 10 gardens growing flowers and plants from heirloom seeds," says the website.
Through a collection of 50,000-plus objects, costumed educators at this edifice introduce visitors with trades and crafts common in 1860s Ontario. There's also information shared about the music of the era, in addition to other hands-on activities throughout the village.
Details here.
Ontario Science Centre
With more than 500 interactive experiences and live demonstrations across different age groups, the Ontario Science Centre is a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike.
Save 20% off general admission rates when you show your PRESTO card at the Box Office. However, it's important to note that the discount is applicable to on-site sales only. It does not include IMAX or separately ticketed events.
Details about tickets and hours at the Ontario Science Centre can be found here.
Fitness Classes
You can get your introductory class free at SpinCo by simply presenting your Presto card for one of their rhythm-based "50-minute full-body experiences led by highly trained instructors."
Another discounted summer fitness option for Presto patrons is Canada Power Yoga. You can save 15% on a single drop-in class (PRESTO1), 10 class passes (PRESTO10) or 20 class passes (PRESTO20) through the respective codes.
Live Sports
Sports fans are also in for some savings this summer with Toronto FC (20% off home game tickets), Hockey Hall of Fame (20% off regular admission rates), Honda Indy Toronto (free access to the Paddock) and Toronto Argos (20% off home game tickets) all tied up with Presto.
More Museums
Museum nerds get offers beyond just the ROM with Presto. MOCA (10% off membership costs), Aga Khan Museum (20% off general admission and 10% off at the gift shop) and Gardiner Museum (20% off regular admission in person) are currently offering promotions to Presto commuters.
Other honourable mentions on this list of 37, include but are not limited to CNE, tickets for Hamilton sports teams, Go Tours (Segway guided tours), Toronto Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Gardiner Museum, Fort George, Hot Docs and Reel Asian Film Festival. More details can be found here.
We'd love to hear from you if you've experienced any of these perks first-hand. Let us know about your experience in the comments. We will update this list as more information is available.