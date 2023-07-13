3 Calgary Stampede Traditions That Even Locals Don't Know The Origins Of
Make sure you say "yahoo!" 🤠
The Calgary Stampede is back once again, with hundreds of thousands of Calgarians and visitors taking advantage of the "greatest outdoor show on Earth."
The Calgary Stampede, which was first held in 1912, has grown into a huge 10-day event and is running from July 6 to July 16 this year. The attraction takes over the entire city and many celebrities flock to the area to perform.
Along with the rodeo, the midway and live music, there are plenty of Stampede traditions which are rooted in its long history.
So if you've ever wondered why Calgarians say "yahoo," rather than "yeehaw" come Stampede time, here's a low down on some of the biggest Calgary Stampede traditions and where they come from.
Saying "yahoo" instead of "yeehaw"
If you've spent any time around Calgary during the Stampede, you'll likely have seen at least one huge "yahoo" signs that are all over the city. While arguably most people would associate cowboys with the saying "yeehaw," it's a bit different here.
Using "yahoo" is a longstanding tradition at the Calgary Stampede and while it's not 100% confirmed how and when it started, the phrase was used by the Calgary Herald all the way back in 1901 where it was used to describe a "ill-bred" man, according to the newspaper.
However by 1921, "yahoo" was commonly used to describe having a good time. The first time "yahoo" and "Stampede" were used together in the Calgary Herald was in a reader letter in 1949. The reader suggested giving Stampede officials a "yahoo" and a thank you for the event.
The word "yipee" was also used a lot during this time and it had its last appearance in a Calgary Herald Stampede story in 1983. Since then "yahoo" has been the norm, commonly used in official Calgary Stampede branding.
Stampede breakfasts
If there was an award for the most delicious Calgary Stampede tradition, it would definitely go to the Stampede breakfast. Across the entire city, there are hundreds of free Stampede breakfasts serving up pancakes to hungry Calgarians.
According to the Calgary Stampede, the tradition dates back to 1923, when the first breakfasts were held along Eighth Ave. and at the Old-Timers' Hut, which was a replica pioneer shack. The breakfasts were also linked to chuckwagon crews and Alberta's western heritage.
It wasn't until the 1950s that Stampede breakfasts began spreading across the city with businesses, churches, charities, malls and the Stampede itself began to also host there own pancake breakfasts.
Wild midway food
From ketchup and mustard ice cream to Kool-Aid chicken burgers, bizarre midway food is basically a non-negotiable at the Stampede these days. While food has always played a big part of Stampede festivities, the types of foods on offer have evolved as the years passed.
In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Calgary Stampede's historical specialist Cassandra Cummings said the wild midway foods we see now are part of a century-long attempt by vendors to one-up each other.
While walking down the midway with an ice cream cone is pretty standard these days, it's not something that would have been very common in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the Stampede was just getting started.
As time passed, things we see as standard at the Calgary Stampede such as corn dogs, mini donuts and caramel apples were all invented and introduced.
Who knows, at some point maybe the peanut butter pickle dog will just be another traditional Stampede food in future?