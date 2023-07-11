Diplo Ate At A Calgary Restaurant & One Local Fave Had Him Confused (PHOTOS)
He ordered a Cowtown staple!
The Calgary Stampede is back in town and tons of celebrities have been flocking into town for some of the biggest festivals, and this year is no different. First, we had Justin Trudeau and now, American DJ Diplo has shared details of his Calgary adventure as well as some serious questions about cuisine.
Diplo, who was performing at Cowboys Music Festival on Sunday, July 9, took to Instagram to share his travels in Cowtown, including a stop off at a popular Calgary steakhouse ahead of his performance.
In a series of Instagram stories, the DJ showed his arrival into town for the Calgary Stampede on a private jet naturally. Then before the show, Diplo headed to Smuggler's on Macleod Trail.
He also shared the deets on what he ordered which included a certified Calgary staple – the Caesar. The Clamato classic cocktail was garnished with pickled beans and what appeared to be some kind of meat.
Diplo posted a Caesar from Smuggler's on his Instagram story.@Diplo | Instagram
"I guess this is what they drink in Calgary," he captioned the photo. Honestly, if we'd never had the Calgary-born cocktail either, we'd also have some serious questions.
He also shared a photo of a platter complete with a hefty serving of meat and shrimp, accompanied by a song by Canadian queen, Shania Twain.
Diplo posted a platter from Smuggler's on his Instagram story.@Diplo | Instagram
It seems like the DJ had a pretty good experience of the city, also taking to Instagram to show his running route the following morning as well as getting involved in some rooftop yoga.
Diplo doing rooftop yoga in Calgary. @Diplo | Instagram
As well as Diplo, there are a ton of huge names still due to appear in the city as part of the Stampede festivities including Jack Harlow, Shaggy and Nelly Furtado so fingers crossed for more celebrity sightings.
The Calgary Stampede is running from July 6 to July 16, 2023.