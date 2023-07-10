Justin Trudeau Was Spotted At The Calgary Stampede & Served Up Plenty Of Pancakes
Did Trudeau try the ketchup ice cream?
The Calgary Stampede is always an interesting time for celebrity sightings and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headed to the Calgary Stampede and was spotted across the city on opening weekend, meeting Calgarians and dishing out pancakes.
Trudeau showed up on the Stampede grounds in Cowtown for the opening day on July 7, 2023, surprising thousands of people attending the annual show.
In a tweet, Trudeau shared some photos from his visit and invited those attending the Stampede to reach out about one very important issue – to let him know their thoughts about the ketchup ice cream on sale on the midway this year.
The prime minister didn't share if he tried the ice cream himself, or any of the other wild menu items on the midway this year.
The following morning, Trudeau also got involved in one crucial Stampede tradition, serving up pancakes to thousands of hungry Calgarians.
He attended a Stampede Breakfast at Baitun Nur Mosque on July 8, flipping pancakes for thousands of people in attendance. The annual Stampede breakfast was hosted by Calgary Liberal MP, George Chahal.
It was the 26th annual Stampede Breakfast, organized by Calgary's Ismaili Muslim community.
Judging by video footage from the morning, Trudeau was flipping and serving a ton of pancakes like a pro.
Trudeau wasn't the only high-profile politician at the event either, with Alberta's premier Danielle Smith also spotted.
The Calgary Stampede is running from July 7 to July 16, 2023 so who knows what other celebrities could pitch up next.