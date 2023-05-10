11 Of The Wildest New Snacks Coming To The 2023 Calgary Stampede (PHOTOS)
Would you try any of these?
Calgary Stampede is fast approaching and mouths are about to get watering as there's a heap of new menu items coming to the midway this year.
The wild snacks have been amped up this year, with 57 new items added to menus across the midway to try during the Stampede which is running from July 7 to 16, 2023.
There are some truly weird offerings up for grabs this year from ketchup and mustard ice cream to Kool-Aid chicken burgers.
Here are just some of the wild snacks you can pick up during the Calgary Stampede this year. The full list of new menu items can be found on the Calgary Stampede website.
Kool-Aid Chicken Burger
Kool-Aid chicken burger
Where: Chicky's Chicken
Ever thought "I love this chicken burger, but I wish it tasted like Kool-Aid?" Probably not but you can give your tastebuds a sensory overload at the Calgary Stampede this year with this concoction. The crispy burger comes with a cherry glaze to create something that looks out of this world.
Elkeroni Pizza
Elkeroni Pizza
Charlie Hart | Narcity
Where: Avatara Pizza
If plain old pepperoni pizza is not adventurous enough for you, you can get your hands on this instead. It includes Elk pepperoni made from sustainably raised Elk as well as the classic tomato sauce and cheese.
Neon Dog
Neon dogs
Where: Lil Pocket Dogs
Regular hotdogs are for amateurs only. This year at the Stampede, you'll be able to pick up hotdogs in a variety of neon colours. These hand-dipped hot dogs are available in either bright blue or bright red.
Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream
Mustard and Ketchup ice cream
Where: So Cute Ice Cream
Ketchup and mustard are basically essential for all your favourite midway snacks but if you're looking to take your love for the condiments to new heights, you can get your hands on ketchup or mustard ice cream cones. They even come garnished with a french fry or a pretzel.
Peanut Butter Pickle Dog
Peanut butter pickle dog
Where: Big Coco's
The Big Pickle Dog is a Stampede favourite for many but this year, it's been kicked up a gear. The hotdog is contained inside a pickle, battered and smothered in peanut butter and jam.
Street Corn Lemonade
Street corn lemonade
Where: Drink From A Fruit
Lemonade is the best Stampede treat to give you a wild sugar high to carry you through 10 days of festivities but this year, there's going to be more of a savoury twist.
The street corn lemonade is infused with Tajin, corn juice and lime and it's even garnished with salt and chives.
$100 Dog
$100 dog
Where: Superbooth
If you're looking to step up your hotdog game and you have money ready to go, you could pick up this extravagant $100 dog. The 12-inch jalapeño cheddar dog is made with aged Wagyu and Elk meat marinated in Cabernet Sauvignon. It's served on freshly baked ciabatta and topped with cheese, saurkraut, onions and banana peppers. It looks fancy AF!
Flamin Hot Dill Cookie
Flamin Hot Dill Cookie
Where: Covet Sips + Sweets
These sugar cookies have been given the ultimate Stampede twist with dill pickle and a flaming hot Cheetos frosting.
Mini Donut Boba Lemonade
Mini Donut Boba Lemonade
Charlie Hart | Narcity
Where: Family Squeezed Lemonade
Stampede wouldn't be Stampede without gallons and gallons of lemonade but combine that with mini donuts and you have yourself a party. This lemonade uses "mini donut milk" and lemonade with honey boba and a mini donut as a garnish.
Cotton Candy Lightsaber
Cotton candy lightsaber
Where: Candy Time
Supersize your cotton candy experience with this huge cotton candy lightsaber. It's a lot of sugar to get through, but anything goes at Stampede.
Pickle Fries
Where: Mr. Vegetable
It wouldn't be Stampede without a whole host of pickle-based treats. This year, you'll be able to pick up pickle fries which are served up with a dill-ranch sauce.