Pitbull Is Set To Perform At The Calgary Stampede & Here's How You Can Get Tickets
Mr. Worldwide, Shaggy and other celebs are coming to Calgary!
The Calgary Stampede might be a few months away but the buzz has already started with rapper Pitbull set to start the 10-day event off with a bang, playing a show on the very first day.
That's right, the artist known as "Mr. 305" or "Mr. Worldwide" is heading to Cowtown to kick off "the greatest outdoor show on earth" with a huge concert at the Saddledome.
The Grammy award-winning artist behind hits like "Give Me Everything" and "Timber" is coming off the back of a sold-out world tour in 2022 to bring the party to Calgarians on July 7 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m., according to the Calgary Stampede website.
In a press release, Calgary Stampede said Pitbull is the "perfect concert" to get the festivities started.
If you're desperate to get your hands on a ticket, they go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. MT. Prices start from $59 plus fees and taxes.
Tickets also include admission to the Calgary Stampede on the day so you can grab a snack at the midway, and check out the rides and everything else Stampede has to offer beforehand.
Tickets can be bought online, by phone or in-person.
Pitbull is not the only superstar set to play over the course of Stampede, with Jack Harlow, TLC and Shaggy confirmed for the Cowboys tent and Skrillex heading to Badlands.
Country band, ALABAMA, has also been announced to play at the Saddledome on Saturday, July 8.
When is the Calgary Stampede 2023?
Calgary Stampede will be kicking off on July 7 and running through until July 16, 2023.