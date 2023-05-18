The Calgary Stampede 2023 Is Free At These Times & Here's Everything You Need To Know
You can save some serious cash!
Calgary Stampede is fast approaching and if you're looking to get out and check out all the 10-day event has to offer, you'll know it can get pretty pricey.
With all the wild midway foods to snack on and a ton of incredible music acts performing between July 7 and 16 at the Stampede grounds, the whole thing can take its toll on your waller.
Luckily, there are actually quite a few times when you can get into the Stampede grounds for free this year and here's your guide to how to get in on the cheap!
How to get into the Calgary Stampede for free
If you're looking to save some cash for midway food and games, there are actually a few free times you can head down to Stampede Park in 2023.
If you're heading downtown to watch the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 7, you can take advantage of the Parade-to-Park event where admission to the Stampede grounds is free between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
You can also get into the event for free on Sunday, July 9 as part of Stampede's Family Day. You'll be able to get in for free until 11 a.m. and there will also be a free pancake breakfast until 10 a.m.
TC Energy's Community Day is running on Tuesday, July 11 and admission is free for everyone between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There's also free admission all day for seniors as well as free coffee and donuts until 10:30 a.m.
On BMO's Kids Day on Wednesday, July 12, kids aged 12 and under get free admission to the grounds all-day and everyone else will get free admission until 10 a.m. There's also a free breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. as well as a variety show between 8-10 a.m.
There are other ways to get in on a budget
As well as the times for free admission, there are also a couple of opportunities to get into the Stampede if you're on a budget.
You'll be able to get a preview of everything to come across the 10 days of Calgary Stampede at the annual Sneak-A-Peek event taking place on Thursday, July 6 between 5 p.m. to midnight.
You're also able to pick up a Stampede Superpass for $49 ahead of the event which gives you unlimited access to Stampede Park for all of Stampede so if you're looking to check out some of the wild music acts performing, this is definitely a wallet-friendly way to do it.