People Want Pedro Pascal To Be Calgary Stampede's Parade Marshal After He Shouted Out Canada
There's even a petition!
Move over, Kevin Costner! Albertans are already starting to throw names in the ring for who could possibly be parade marshal at the Calgary Stampede 2023.
The name on most Albertan's lips right now doesn't come as a surprise, with a lot of people hoping to see Pedro Pascal leading the annual Calgary Stampede parade this year.
Obviously, Pascal is no stranger to Alberta having spent around a year in the province filming HBO's record-breaking TV show The Last Of Us.
As the parade marshal is also on horseback for the entire procession, Pascal isn't going to need to take any lessons as his character Joel spends a lot of time in the saddle.
People feel so strongly about the issue, there was even a Change.org petition set up and in less than a week, it's gathered over 5,000 signatures.
So many people on Twitter agree that Pascal would be the ultimate choice of parade marshal this year as he's been praising the province left, right and centre while promoting the series.
Pascal will have some pretty big shoes to fill, following on from last year's parade marshal, Kevin Costner. Not only did Costner kick off the parade in style, he also took to the Big Four stage that evening to perform with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West.
When is the Calgary Stampede 2023?
The "greatest outdoor show on earth" is returning to Calgary from July 7 to 16, 2023.
What day is the Calgary Stampede parade?
The parade always marks the kick-off of the Calgary Stampede so this year, it'll be taking place on the morning of July 7, 2023. The times and parade route are yet to be announced.