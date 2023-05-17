9 Huge Shows You Won't Want To Miss At The Calgary Stampede In 2023
YAHOO! 🤠
The countdown is on for the Calgary Stampede in 2023 and it's time to get excited as a huge lineup has been announced this year with tons of stars heading to perform at the 10-day event.
This year, the Calgary Stampede takes place from July 7 to 16, and there are some big names heading to the city with huge shows at the Saddledome and across Stampede Park.
The full lineup is available to view on the Calgary Stampede website.
Pitbull
When: July 7, 2023
Where: Saddledome
Why You Need To Go: Mr. Worldwide will be kicking off the Stampede festivities with a huge show at the Saddledome. Tickets for the show are available online right now.
Tegan and Sara
When: July 11, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: Calgary's very own Tegan and Sara will be taking the stage during the Stampede. With an impressive back catalogue of 10 albums, the duo playing a huge set in their hometown is set to be special.
Jimmy Eat World
When: July 12, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: "Bleed American" rock band Jimmy Eat World will be headlining the Coca-Cola stage. It'll be worth it for all the nostalgia and seeing "The Middle" live alone.
Lil Yachty
When: July 11, 2023
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: Stampede has way more than country music these days. American rapper Lil Yachty will be taking over the Big Four stage to perform during Stampede.
Elle King
When: July 11, 2023
Where: Nashville North
Why You Need To Go: Country fans, listen up! "Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King will be taking to the stage at Nashville North and it will be a show you won't want to miss out on.
DJ Diesel
When: July 7, 2023
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: The "world's biggest DJ", DJ Diesel – otherwise known as basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is also playing Stampede's opening night.
Orville Peck
When: July 10, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: Mysterious country singer Orville Peck known for his fringed masks and huge voice will be taking to the Coca-Cola stage. With hits like "Dead Of Night" and "Daytona Sand," it's going to be a country show like no other.
Gayle
When: July 13, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: Even if you don't know the name, Gayle has a huge with with "abcdefu" and has even played shows on Taylor Swift's enormous Eras tour so you'll want to catch her.
Jessie Reyez
When: July 9, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: Fresh off the back of a string of award wins at the JUNOS, Jessie Reyez is headlining the Coca-Cola stage.