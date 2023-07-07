10 Things You Won't Want To Miss At The Calgary Stampede 2023
Dust off your cowboy boots! 🤠
In case you've been living under a rock and you're wondering why the whole population of Calgary has donned their cowboy boots, the Calgary Stampede is back for 2023.
The huge 10-day event, which runs from July 7 to 16, 2023, has seen the city come to life with country music blaring down streets and if you're looking to get in on the action, there's so much to get into.
From checking out all the wild snacks on the midway to iconic parade, here are some of the things you need to check out during the Calgary Stampede.
Take in the impressive Calgary Stampede Powwow
The enormous Calgary Stampede Powwow is returning to the Saddledome for the second year in a row and it really is so impressive to watch.
You'll be able to catch some of the best dancers and drummers from across Canada and the United States who will be showcasing First Nations dancing, singing and drumming. On the second day, the top 20 in each category will be competing to make the top 10 and the chance to win a cash prize.
The Powwow will be taking place on July 12 and 13 between noon and 6 p.m.
Enjoy the live music
The Calgary Stampede isn't just about country music, and hundreds of huge artists will be swarming the city to perform on the Stampede grounds and at several festivals.
Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, is having a huge concert at the Saddledome on Friday, July 7, while homegrown heroes Tegan and Sara will also be performing at the Coca-Cola Stage on Tuesday, July 11.
Among those performing elsewhere in the city includes Canadian legend Nelly Furtado, rapper Jack Harlow, Skrillex and so many more.
Chow down on midway food
It's not the Calgary Stampede without a weird and wonderful array of snacks on the menu and 2023 is no different.
Some of the wildest foods you can pick up this year include a Kool-Aid chicken burger, a $100 hot dog, ketchup and mustard ice cream, street corn lemonade and more.
Check out the magic of the Evening Show
One of the most iconic parts of the Stampede is the Evening Show and its back once again. Every night of the Stampede, you'll be able to check out the Evening Show which kicks off at 7:45 p.m.
Among those performing in the show is Juno-award winning entertainer, Johnny Reid, The Young Canadians of the Calgary Stampede and Broadway star Forrest McClendon.
This year also marks 100 years of Chuckwagon Racing at the Stampede, with the world's first held at the Calgary Stampede all the way back in 1923. You can catch the races every evening from 7:45 p.m., just before the Evening Show.
It's also a great opportunity to check out the nightly Calgary Stampede fireworks show up close.
If you want to check out the evening show, tickets can be bought online.
Celebrate Calgary's wrestling history
Wrestling fans will want to listen up! "AEW: Collision" will be taking place at the Saddledome on Saturday, July 15 bringing an extra special night of professional wrestling to the city.
Feature headliners include Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo. The event will also pay homage to the late Canadian professional wrestler, Owen Hart.
You can buy tickets to the event online, but it will also be broadcast live. Doors open at 4 p.m. with "AEW: Collision" kicking off at 5 p.m.
Saddle up for the rodeo
We mean this figuratively, of course. You're not going to want to attempt any of the activities these highly-trained rodeo athletes attempt but it's always fun to watch.
You'll be able to catch barrel racing, bull riding, tie-down roping and more during the rodeo, which takes place every day of Stampede from 1:30 p.m.
Tickets can be bought online.
Don't miss the most adorable show of all
While there are so many amazing live events taking place throughout the Stampede, one of the most popular – and cutest – activities is the Dog Bowl.
You can check out the cutest pups showing off their skills at the agility poles, dock-diving, frisbee and freestyle dancing. It will make you want to cry with how adorable it is. There are multiple shows lined up every day so it's the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the midway.
See the sights of the Elbow River Camp
There's so much to see and do in Elbow River Camp and it's well worth visiting while you're on the Stampede grounds. You can experience the cultures of the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations of Treaty 7.
You can visit 26 different tipis as well as tons of local artisans selling jewelry, art, food such as bannock and saskatoonberry jam and more.
Get an adrenaline rush on the midway rides
Granted after all that fried food, getting on a stomach-churning ride isn't always the smartest move but you won't want to miss out on the fun of the midway rides.
You can soar above the Stampede grounds on the WestJet skyride, and tower above the world on the Super Wheel, North America's largest travelling Ferris wheel.
Grab a free Stampede breakfast
If you're feeling a little bit worse for wear, luckily there's almost always a free Stampede breakfast taking place around the city to help get you through it.
Malls, restaurants and businesses in the city will be serving up pancake breakfasts throughout the Calgary Stampede so you can fuel up for another busy day. If you're unsure of where you can load up on pancakes, there's even been an app developed to show you exactly where you need to be and when. Genius!
