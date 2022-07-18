NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

calgary stampede 2022

Gwen Stefani Surprised Fans At The Calgary Stampede & Sang The Cutest Duet (VIDEO)

She also performed a major throwback!

Calgary Staff Writer
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing together in Calgary.

@shelbyballendine | Instagram

Fans attending a Calgary Stampede concert this weekend definitely got more than they bargained for when star Gwen Stefani dropped in for a surprise visit.

Stefani joined her husband and country music star, Blake Shelton, onstage at the Saddledome on Saturday, July 16. The couple sang one of Shelton's hits — "Happy Anywhere" together and it was super adorable. Stefani also surprised fans with a throwback hit of hers.

It's safe to say the crowd was thrilled to see her.

"Calgary, Gwen Stefani. Gwen Stefani, Calgary," Shelton said as he introduced her onstage to the crowd. Everyone went wild for Stefani, who looked touched by all the cheers.

While onstage, the pair also performed "Nobody But You" together.

Stefani then treated the audience to a rendition of her huge nineties hit "Don't Speak," originally released with her band No Doubt.

Shelby Ballendine, who was at Shelton's concert, told Narcity it was a "surprise" that Stefani was there and that the "crowd's reaction was crazy."

Stefani also shared videos of the performance and hanging out backstage with Shelton in her Instagram story over the weekend.

Shelton – who has played at the Calgary Stampede before – was meant to be playing a headline show in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Stefani and Shelton got married in Oklahoma last year after getting engaged in 2020.

The pair started dating in 2015 after working together as judges on the TV show The Voice.

