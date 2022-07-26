NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Could Get Paid Over $100K

Time to update your resume!

Calgary Staff Writer
Lisa Bourgeault | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a career change, the perfect job could be right before your eyes. The City Of Calgary is hiring for a bunch of different jobs right now and you could earn over $100,000 a year in some of these positions.

From human resources to managing the day-to-day running of Calgary's transit system, these roles are all about making the city the best it can possibly be.

If working for the city appeals to you and you'd like to start earning the big bucks, these jobs are worth checking out.

Project Engineer

Salary: Between $86,967 and $131,311 a year.

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering who'll be developing and implementing engineering, technical and project management assignments at the City’s wastewater treatment plants.

Apply Here

Manager, Strategic Services

Salary: Between $99,744 and $156,928 a year.

Who Should Apply: Are you a born leader? You'll need to be "inspiring and compassionate" in a high-pressure and ever-changing environment. You'll also be developing annual and multi-year strategic plans.

Apply Here

Leader –- HR, Business Advisory Services

Salary: Between $89,632 and 137,281 a year.

Who Should Apply: If you're experienced in HR and a great teacher, this could be the job for you. You will be coaching, developing and supervising an HR team to link HR’s purpose and the strategic business agenda.

Apply Here

Operations Supervisor

Salary: Between $71, 249 and $106,069 a year.

Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about public transit. This role is all about maintaining the quality of Bus, CTrain, and Transit Access services for Calgarians, making sure things are running smoothly and responding to emergencies.

Apply Here

Information Security Advisor

Salary: Between $79,059 and $119,373 a year.

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a great knowledge of information security and risk awareness. You'll be responding to any cyber security incidents and helping teams determine and reduce risks.

Apply Here

HR Consultant – Organizational Development

Salary: $79,059 and 119,373 a year (temporary position, up to 24 months)

Who Should Apply: Someone with expertise in change management. You'll be supporting leaders and employees to meet the objectives of change initiatives and coach people on effective change leadership.

Apply Here

