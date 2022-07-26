The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Could Get Paid Over $100K
Time to update your resume!
If you're looking for a career change, the perfect job could be right before your eyes. The City Of Calgary is hiring for a bunch of different jobs right now and you could earn over $100,000 a year in some of these positions.
From human resources to managing the day-to-day running of Calgary's transit system, these roles are all about making the city the best it can possibly be.
If working for the city appeals to you and you'd like to start earning the big bucks, these jobs are worth checking out.
Project Engineer
Salary: Between $86,967 and $131,311 a year.
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering who'll be developing and implementing engineering, technical and project management assignments at the City’s wastewater treatment plants.
Manager, Strategic Services
Salary: Between $99,744 and $156,928 a year.
Who Should Apply: Are you a born leader? You'll need to be "inspiring and compassionate" in a high-pressure and ever-changing environment. You'll also be developing annual and multi-year strategic plans.
Leader –- HR, Business Advisory Services
Salary: Between $89,632 and 137,281 a year.
Who Should Apply: If you're experienced in HR and a great teacher, this could be the job for you. You will be coaching, developing and supervising an HR team to link HR’s purpose and the strategic business agenda.
Operations Supervisor
Salary: Between $71, 249 and $106,069 a year.
Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about public transit. This role is all about maintaining the quality of Bus, CTrain, and Transit Access services for Calgarians, making sure things are running smoothly and responding to emergencies.
Information Security Advisor
Salary: Between $79,059 and $119,373 a year.
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a great knowledge of information security and risk awareness. You'll be responding to any cyber security incidents and helping teams determine and reduce risks.
HR Consultant – Organizational Development
Salary: $79,059 and 119,373 a year (temporary position, up to 24 months)
Who Should Apply: Someone with expertise in change management. You'll be supporting leaders and employees to meet the objectives of change initiatives and coach people on effective change leadership.