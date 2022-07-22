People In Calgary Are Calling Out Others For Pronouncing The City Name & It's Getting Heated
Do not even think about saying "Cal-gary."
If you're visiting a new place, nothing exposes a tourist quite like how they pronounce the city name. In the case of Calgary, there is a very specific way of saying the city name and you better not get it wrong because locals will clock it instantly.
In a Reddit thread, someone asked how people are meant to pronounce Calgary.
"Do you say “Cal-gary” or “Calgry?" they asked.
As with all things on Reddit, people had a lot to say about the topic, and it got heated.
"When someone uses 'Cal-gary' it tells me they are not from 'Calgry,'" one person pointed out and a lot of people agreed.
While "Cal-gree" was by far the most preferred pronunciation of the city name, locals were also willing to accept some slight variations.
Others instead opted for Calgary's nickname to avoid any confusion on how to say name altogether.
There was also one very confusing take on how to say the city name and truly, good luck to anyone who tries.
As well as how to pronounce Calgary, one person even pointed out the very important distinction that Calgarians will also only say Yahoo, instead of yeehaw at Stampede time.
People were also quick to flag the correct way to say another long disputed Canadian city name. Someone needs to tell Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson right now.
The conversation even extended to some cities around the world too like New Orleans in the U.S. and Birmingham in the U.K.
So there you have it. Long live, Cal-gree!