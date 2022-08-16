Locals Are Sharing 'Calgary Hacks' & Some Will Save You Serious Money
You can get more than books with a library card!
Every city has its secrets and Calgary is certainly no exception. When a Redditor asked locals to reveal some of their very best Calgary hacks, people were quick to hand over the goods.
In a Reddit thread, someone asked Calgarians to share their best city hacks that are specific to Calgary, and people really gave away some city secrets. Some of them could actually save you a ton of money in the process.
From all the free stuff a library membership can get you to the best ways to travel around the city, here are some of the best hacks around town.
Join the library for more than the books
One of the most recommended "hacks" was joining Calgary Public Library. Membership is completely free, but according to locals, you get access to so much cool stuff. As well as all the books you could possibly want to read, there's free wifi, computers that can be borrowed, and you can print documents, one user said.
But that's not all. They have free courses and musical instruments, plus you can even learn a new language with Rosetta Stone, and it's all totally free.
Get a free neighbourhood makeover
If your local neighbourhood public space or even your own yard could do with some more trees, you can actually contact Calgary City Services at 311 and they might be able to plant trees for you.
"I requested spruce and apple trees and they planted about five trees total on the bike path nearby," one user said.
Walk the city
If you find yourself taking the same walks every day, there's actually a pretty simple solution, and you might just find you get an entirely different outlook on the city in the process.
"Get a copy of the book ‘Calgary’s Best Walks’ and go through all 45, if you can. There are so many hidden gems in there, it’s really changed my perspective of the city," one user said.
Grab brunch at the Calgary Tower
If you've ever been put off eating at the Calgary Tower's restaurant as it was slightly too pricey, consider getting brunch instead.
"Go for brunch instead, prices are much more reasonable and you get a free ride up if you have a reservation to enjoy the view," one Redditor said.
Know where to go for cheap food
When it comes to getting some great food deals, Calgarians really came through. Users recommended the food waste app Too Good To Go where local restaurants sell off goods at discounted prices.
But if you're looking for cheap cuts of meat, users recommended heading to SAIT Culinary School.
"SAIT sells excellent meat cuts from small farmers in the province on weekdays during the school year. The meat counter is in the basement of the John Ware building and you get a smokin deal on everything from spatchcock chicken to jerky to roasts," a user said.
Biking is the way to go
If expensive gas prices are getting you down, Calgarians said the city is actually super cyclable. According to locals, the city has a "great pathway network to bike on."
"It’s such a great system. I can get from Bridlewood all the way to downtown with minimal time on the road," another user added.
Maybe it's time to trade in your four-wheeled commute for a two-wheel option.