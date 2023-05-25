These Are The Biggest Lessons You'll Learn Living In Calgary, According To Locals
The weather is no joke!
Every city has its quirks, and Calgary is certainly no exception. In fact, there are so many weird things about the city that you'll only know if you've lived here.
One Reddit user asked Calgarians about some of the biggest lessons they've learned through living in the city, and locals were quick to point out the good, the bad and the ugly truths.
So whether you already live in Calgary, or you're thinking about making the move, here's what locals think you should know.
It's dry AF
Part of life living in Calgary is learning to accept that no matter what you do, you'll be dehydrated in an instant. Carrying a water bottle at all times is basically non-negotiable, according to Calgarians.
On that note, you'll understand the importance of having lotion on hand because you'll never know when you'll need it.
Be genuinely scared of hail
If you've lived in Calgary, or just Alberta in general, you'll know just how wild the hail gets here, with huge chunks of ice the size of golfballs pelting you from the sky.
Nothing is safe with cars and houses often suffering the wrath of huge hailstorms in the spring and summer. If you're in any way protective of your car, you're going to want to park undercover just in case. Your windscreen will thank you!
Don't trust the weather forecast
Another thing Calgarians know all too well is that the daily weather forecast is a rough guide at best and it's usually way off.
It's an ongoing joke that the weather here changes every 15 minutes and some days, you might actually see near enough all four seasons, especially during the spring.
Because of this, Calgarians also had some pretty handy advice on how to approach things. Just be prepared for anything to happen with the weather at all times.
Having a car is a must
Despite being a city with public transit, a lot of Calgarians agree that having a car is definitely a plus.
If you live downtown or in some communities, you may be able to scrape by without a car, however, if you plan on using public transit, you'll need to be prepared for it being pretty inconsistent.