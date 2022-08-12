NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Locals Got Real About 'Overrated' Things In Calgary & The Debate Was Heated

There were some hot takes! 🔥

Calgary Staff Writer
Even people that love their city will probably have one or two things they just don't think are worth the hype and a Reddit post sparked some serious debate when Calgary locals were asked to share the most overrated things in the city.

The Reddit post called on locals to share which Calgary-specific things people thought were overrated and got started with a few controversial takes including Stampede, the Calgary Flames and local restaurant Chicken On The Way.

Calgarians were quick to jump in with their opinions and it turns out that people have a lot of things they think are overrated.

As you'd probably expect, Stampede was one of the most divisive topics for Calgarians with people criticizing the prices for the rides, food and shows.

The Calgary Tower also got a few people up in arms too.

Other locals complained about the lack of buzz in downtown Calgary, compared to some of the city's other neighbourhoods.

While not strictly in Calgary, Banff was also brought into the conversation with some Redditors pointing out that it can be pretty expensive.

Even sweet innocent deer weren't safe from the wrath of Reddit.

It is Reddit after all, so while a lot of people agreed with these controversial takes, others were quick to dismiss them.

One comment pointed out that Banff National Park and the town are "world-class beauties" and while they get busy in the height of summer, you can try to visit in quieter months.

They also said Stampede can be an "amazing experience".

That's Reddit for you!

