best restaurants in calgary

6 Calgary Restaurants That Locals Say Have The Best Cheap Eats For When You're Broke

You can eat for less than $10.

Calgary Staff Writer
A meal at El Furniture Warehouse. Right: Donair from Cedar's Deli in Calgary.

Calgary has some amazing restaurants, but as we all know, the cost of living isn't getting any cheaper. Going out to eat or even buying groceries can make a serious dent in your wallet. However, Reddit users in the city have come to the rescue to share their favourite Calgary spots where you can grab the best meals for under $10.

In a Reddit post, someone asked users where they can get cheap meals in the city, and locals did not disappoint. They recommended dive bars, shawarma spots, and even a sushi resto that offers lunch or dinner for less than $10.

There's a huge range of cheap eats available, so here are six spots where you can have amazing food while still saving your money for something special.

Tokyo Street Market

Address: 922 Centre St. N.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: You can pick up anything from ramen to donburi or even a katsu curry for $8 or less. One local said Tokyo Street Market has "super affordable ramen and a nice vibe, and great outdoor space".

Cedar's Deli

Address: Multiple locations in the city.

Why You Should Go: This city staple sells shawarma from $7.49. One Reddit user said if they opt for a slightly pricier platter, there's enough food for two meals so "eat half and save the other for a tomorrow".

Kinjo Express

Address: Multiple locations in the city.

Why You Should Go: Kinjo Express specializes in affordable Japanese dishes. You can pick up a delicious Bento box or selection of sushi for less than $10.

Katsu 17

Address: 718 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: Katsu 17 has some super popular dishes such as katsu sandwiches and the ultra-Instagrammable Korean corn dogs all for $7.45 or less. "Chicken sandwich is one of the best I have had," a Reddit user said.

El Furniture Warehouse

Address: 107 Stephen Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: This iconic dive bar has a huge range of snacks and meals for less than $10. You can grab a chicken tao bowl or a burger for just $7.95.

Saigon Highlands

Address: 744 4 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: The city has no shortage of amazing Vietnamese subs and Saigon Highlands has delicious options from $7.29. "Vietnamese is always good value here. We have some of the best Vietnamese food in this city," a Reddit user added.

