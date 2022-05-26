NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in calgary

6 Calgary Restaurants That Locals Say Have The Best Ramen & We're Already Drooling

Noodle lovers, unite! 🤤🍜

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone eating at Jinya Ramen Bar. Right: Ramen dish at Shiki Menya.

Someone eating at Jinya Ramen Bar. Right: Ramen dish at Shiki Menya.

@cristinacataman | Instagram, @bentyyc | Instagram

There isn't much that beats a huge bowl of ramen, and Calgary is lucky enough to have a ton of really unique spots serving up amazing dishes. However, if you're looking to try some of the city's best spots, this is your cue.

One Redditor took to the site to ask Calgarians about their favourite ramen spots in the city, especially ones dishing out a variety of broth options, and people really came through with the responses.

We suggest you run, don't walk to get to some of the city's best ramen spots.

Shiki Menya


Price: 💸💸

Address: 824 First Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Come for the hip hop and stay for the ramen. Shiki Menya is a Bridgeland staple and Redditors said the Chili Goma is a must-order. Get down early as there is always a line.

Menu

Goro + Gun

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 245 - 225 Seventh Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: You can sip on sake and indulge in delicious ramen at this bustling downtown spot. You can get classics like a Tonkatsu but also more unique options like Spicy Lamb Ramen.

Menu

Ramen Ichinen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3132 26 St. N.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: The ramen at Ichinen was described by one Redditer as the "best in Calgary hands down". The classic spot serves up traditional ramen dishes and rice bowls in the northeast.

Menu

Jinya Ramen Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 800 Fourth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Jinya has a range of different broths to choose from including pork, chicken, shrimp or veggie for their ramen dishes. They also massive menu including tempura sprouts, gyoza and even poke tacos.

Menu

5 Senses

Price: 💸💸

Address: 634A 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Ramen at 5 Senses is the perfect mix of east and west. You can enjoy delicious options like confit duck leg or spicy miso pork or tofu in pork or shiitake mushroom broth.

Menu

Fuji Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 111 - 12100 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: This spot serves up 12 different kinds of ramen so you can challenge yourself to try them all. You can also indulge in some sushi rolls and cones as well for the full experience.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...