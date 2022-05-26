6 Calgary Restaurants That Locals Say Have The Best Ramen & We're Already Drooling
Noodle lovers, unite! 🤤🍜
There isn't much that beats a huge bowl of ramen, and Calgary is lucky enough to have a ton of really unique spots serving up amazing dishes. However, if you're looking to try some of the city's best spots, this is your cue.
One Redditor took to the site to ask Calgarians about their favourite ramen spots in the city, especially ones dishing out a variety of broth options, and people really came through with the responses.
We suggest you run, don't walk to get to some of the city's best ramen spots.
Shiki Menya
Price: 💸💸
Address: 824 First Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Come for the hip hop and stay for the ramen. Shiki Menya is a Bridgeland staple and Redditors said the Chili Goma is a must-order. Get down early as there is always a line.
Goro + Gun
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 245 - 225 Seventh Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on sake and indulge in delicious ramen at this bustling downtown spot. You can get classics like a Tonkatsu but also more unique options like Spicy Lamb Ramen.
Ramen Ichinen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3132 26 St. N.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The ramen at Ichinen was described by one Redditer as the "best in Calgary hands down". The classic spot serves up traditional ramen dishes and rice bowls in the northeast.
Jinya Ramen Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 800 Fourth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Jinya has a range of different broths to choose from including pork, chicken, shrimp or veggie for their ramen dishes. They also massive menu including tempura sprouts, gyoza and even poke tacos.
5 Senses
Price: 💸💸
Address: 634A 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Ramen at 5 Senses is the perfect mix of east and west. You can enjoy delicious options like confit duck leg or spicy miso pork or tofu in pork or shiitake mushroom broth.
Fuji Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 111 - 12100 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This spot serves up 12 different kinds of ramen so you can challenge yourself to try them all. You can also indulge in some sushi rolls and cones as well for the full experience.