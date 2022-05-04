The Best Restaurants In Calgary Are Being Shouted Out By Locals & There Are Some Hidden Gems
Add these to your foodie bucket list.
For a small city, Calgary has a bustling foodie scene and there are a ton of amazing restaurants to try. But sometimes it can be hard to choose where to go.
Luckily Reddit users came through with the goods. In a recent post, a Reddit user asked Calgarians to recommend the best restaurants in the city with great food and service and a good atmosphere and people were quick to share their favourite spots.
From handmade pasta to dim sum, there's likely to be a restaurant to fit your mood and you should definitely be adding these spots to your foodie bucket list.
Teatro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian.
Address: 200 Eighth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: One Reddit user said the restaurant is beautiful, with "great food, and the best fine dining service in town". Teatro's extensive menu includes handmade pastas or you can even enjoy a five-course tasting menu.
OMO Teppan & Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 5222 Macleod Tr. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Reddit users said while the food at OMO is delicious, the experience of watching the chefs carefully prepare the Teppanyaki is what makes it. If you're looking for dinner and a show, look no further.
Cassis Bistro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French.
Address: 105 - 2505 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Cassis Bistro is serving up a slice of the South of France right in the city. Reddit users said it has delicious french food such as beef tartare, mussels and steak frites.
Silver Dragon
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese.
Address: 106 Third Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Silver Dragon is one of Chinatown's most iconic spots and it's famous for its Chinese and Szechuan food. You can get bigger dishes or dimsum and the menu is so big, you'll have trouble narrowing it down.
Broken Plate
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek.
Address: 510 10816 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Reddit users said this Greek spot has amazing food and a great atmosphere. Broken Plate has a selection of classic Greek dishes including Moussaka and spanakopita to try.
NOtaBLE
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian.
Address: 4611 Bowness Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: NOtaBLE uses a wood-burning rotisserie to create tasty dishes. With grilled meats, pasta and seafood all on offer, there's something for everyone.