NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in calgary

The Best Restaurants In Calgary Are Being Shouted Out By Locals & There Are Some Hidden Gems

Add these to your foodie bucket list.

Calgary Staff Writer
A chef preparing food at OMO Teppan & Kitchen. Right: Someone eating at Cassis Bistro.

A chef preparing food at OMO Teppan & Kitchen. Right: Someone eating at Cassis Bistro.

@philocalisteats.yyc | Instagram, @nurse_jen | Instagram

For a small city, Calgary has a bustling foodie scene and there are a ton of amazing restaurants to try. But sometimes it can be hard to choose where to go.

Luckily Reddit users came through with the goods. In a recent post, a Reddit user asked Calgarians to recommend the best restaurants in the city with great food and service and a good atmosphere and people were quick to share their favourite spots.

From handmade pasta to dim sum, there's likely to be a restaurant to fit your mood and you should definitely be adding these spots to your foodie bucket list.

Teatro

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian.

Address: 200 Eighth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: One Reddit user said the restaurant is beautiful, with "great food, and the best fine dining service in town". Teatro's extensive menu includes handmade pastas or you can even enjoy a five-course tasting menu.

Menu

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 5222 Macleod Tr. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Reddit users said while the food at OMO is delicious, the experience of watching the chefs carefully prepare the Teppanyaki is what makes it. If you're looking for dinner and a show, look no further.

Menu

Cassis Bistro

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French.

Address: 105 - 2505 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Cassis Bistro is serving up a slice of the South of France right in the city. Reddit users said it has delicious french food such as beef tartare, mussels and steak frites.

Website

Silver Dragon

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese.

Address: 106 Third Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Silver Dragon is one of Chinatown's most iconic spots and it's famous for its Chinese and Szechuan food. You can get bigger dishes or dimsum and the menu is so big, you'll have trouble narrowing it down.

Menu

Broken Plate

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek.

Address: 510 10816 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Reddit users said this Greek spot has amazing food and a great atmosphere. Broken Plate has a selection of classic Greek dishes including Moussaka and spanakopita to try.

Menu

NOtaBLE

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian.

Address: 4611 Bowness Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: NOtaBLE uses a wood-burning rotisserie to create tasty dishes. With grilled meats, pasta and seafood all on offer, there's something for everyone.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...