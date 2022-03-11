This Calgary Sushi Restaurant Uses A Bullet Train To Deliver Food Right To Your Seat
All aboard the sushi train. 🍣
A Calgary restaurant is taking a futuristic approach to its cuisine and you can get your sushi delivered by a bullet train.
Conveyor belts are a thing of the past at Point Sushi in Chinatown, as each table at Point Sushi is set up with a tablet screen that displays photos and descriptions of each dish.
In a dining experience that doesn’t feel out of place with the pandemic, you just have to choose what you want, hit send on the tablet and the kitchen will prepare some freshly made sushi.
Once it's prepped, your dishes will board their very own bullet train and get delivered to your table. Part of the fun is watching the train whizzing around the restaurant dropping off food to other tables but be warned, you’ll probably get severe food envy.
There’s a ton of different types of rolls on offer from your classic salmon rolls or California roll to more specialty items like the rainbow rolls, dynamite rolls and cowboy rolls, as well a huge range of sashimi dishes.
If you’re craving something hot, there’s also chicken yakisoba, deep-fried gyoza and bbq pork buns are also on the menu.
Each table also has its own tap for hot tea or you can order beer, pop or even some imported Japanese drinks.
Point Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 116 Second Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Should Go: You can get delicious sushi delivered to your table on its very own bullet train. It’s fast, easy and delicious!