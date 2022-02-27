This Calgary Cafe Serves Dreamy Brunches & Doubles Up As A Plant Shop

READ ALSO: 8 Places In Calgary To Take A Date If They’re A Chocoholic
While all the hot chocolates participating in the Hot Chocolate Fest are definitely worth trying before the end of the fest, here are a few that we think might help you start off your Hot Cocoa bucketlist or "passport". You definitely don't want to miss out on all these insane chocolatey drinks!
Don't forget to vote for your favourite drinks all through the month of February!
via @euphoriacafe
Euphoria Cafe's "The Avalanche"
Perfect for: Marshmallow Lovers!
This smooth and delicious hot cocoa is topped with a wild combo of torched marshmallows, caramel drizzle, salted pretzels and a bit of cinnamon. Oh, and did I mention marshmallows? They didn't name it "The Avalanche" for nothing!
via @thehexcafe
Hexagon Cafe's "Hobbit's Hot Chocolate"
Perfect For: LOTR Fans
This Hot Chocolate came straight out of Mordor! From steamed milk to caramel drizzle whipped cream to smoked bacon; there's not a Hobbit in the world that wouldn't love this drink!
via @wildandraw
Wild & Raw's Lavender-Infused White Hot Chocolate
Perfect For: The Health Nut & The Vegetarian/Vegan
Worry not, our vegan/vegetarian friends, you can join in on the fun too! Who knew hot chocolate could be so healthy? Wild & Raw's tasty lavender-infused, dairy-free white hot chocolate is guaranteed to blow your mind.
via @anejoyyc
Anejo's "El Jefe" Hot Chocolate
Perfect For: The thrill seeker.
Anejo's El Jefe Hot Chocolate gives you the perfect taste of Mexico... in a cup of hot cocoa. From chili powders to El Jefe Tequila... this hot cocoa is the perfect drink for those looking to spice up their chocolate-y drink.
Ollia Macarons & Tea's "Fleur de Sel Caramel Drinking Chocolate"
Perfect for: Caramel Lovers
Caramel on caramel on caramel! I don't think caramel ever tasted so good. Creamy hot chocolate mixed with Ollia's "Fleur de Sel" salted caramel sauce topped with caramel whipped cream and a caramel marshmallow... basically every caramel lover's dream!
via @lightcellar
Light Cellar's "White Chocolate Matcha Kiss"
Perfect For: The Health Nut/Superfood Lover
This delicious matcha kiss-infused white hot chocolate is perfect for those who are eager to get a daily dose of super-foods. This drink is topped with a hand-made mint marshmallow that was created from grass-fed gelatin. Yum! Oh, and did I mention it's gluten free?
via @highergroundcafe
Higher Ground's Nutty Orange White Hot Chocolate
Perfect For: Orange & Hazelnut Lovers!
Higher Ground never disappoints with their delicious warm drinks. You get the best of both worlds with their Nutty Orange White Hot Chocolate. Tasty white hot cocoa mixed with Higher Ground's signature hazelnut syrup and Cointreau orange liqueur. Beautifully topped off with nutmeg and whipped cream. Mouthwatering!
via @totaliteayyc
TotaliTea's "Chocolate Kisses"
Perfect For: Chocoholics/Kisses lovers.
TotaliTea's chocolate fest entry is just as delicious asits name! This peppermint and Kisses infused hot cocoa might just be the best thing to ever grace your taste buds. Deliciously topped with chocolate sprinkles and foamy whipped cream - this drink is chocolate heaven.
Waves Coffee's Theatre Style Hot Chocolate
Perfect For: The Theatre Geeks (and Caramel lovers)
Waves Coffee's is basically liquid caramel corn. It'll definitely have you feeling like a night at the theatre. This creamy chocolate drink is topped with foamy whipped cream, delicious caramel drizzle and chocolate/caramel covered popcorn to pull it all together.
via @alfornobakery
Alforno's 1502
Perfect For: The Spice Lovers
Alforno's Sriracha flavoured hot cocoa is guaranteed to blow your mind. The 1502 is perfect for those who love to indulge in some spiced-chocolates. It also contains a hint of passionfruit which pulls the entire ensemble together.
via @cafeblanca
Cafe Blanca's Hazelnut Heaven
Perfect For: Hazelnut/Vanilla Lovers
Cafe Blanca has created the perfect mix of chocolate, hazelnut, and vanilla in their Hazelnut Heaven Hot Chocolate. This drink is topped with a ton of soft, fluffy marshmallows and blue vanilla whipped cream. Make your tastebuds happy!
via @fiascogelato
Fiasco Gelato's "Red Velvet" Drinking Chocolate
Perfect For: The Red Velvet Lover
Do you love Red Velvet? Well, Fiasco Gelato's the place for you. Their delicious Dutch hot cocoa is made with caramel dust and topped with a sweet marshmallow coated with red velvet cake crumbs. Basically a red velvet cake in liquid form.
Hyatt Regency's "Double Back Flip"
Perfect For: Bailey's Irish Cream Lovers
The Hyatt Regency's double back flip is the perfect spirited warm drink. Bailey's white hot chocolate with whipped cream... can't get any better than that.