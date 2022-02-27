Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best brunch spots in calgary

This Calgary Cafe Serves Dreamy Brunches & Doubles Up As A Plant Shop

It’s the real millennial dream.

Calgary Staff Writer
A variety of brunch meal options at Maven in Calgary and, right, a person eats at Maven in Calgary.
@maven_yyc | Instagram, @zareeneats | Instagram

If you’ve ever found yourself wanting to take home your favourite restaurant's decor, Calgary’s latest brunch spot is perfect for you.

Maven is the ultimate destination for brunch, coffee, cocktails and also doubles up as a plant shop.

From the team behind other popular brunch spots Brekkie and Sammie, the cozy spot on 17 Ave. S.W. offers an impressive range of brunch dishes both on the sweet and savoury sides.

The kaya french toast with coconut pandan jam, fresh fruit and a poached egg is a must-try. There’s also candied bacon eggs benedict and Lanzhao braised beef cheeks.

Maven’s chef Michelle Lee Hobbs has even included her own “food story” with menu items inspired by her own life experiences. Dishes include Christmas pasta with turkey ragout and cranberry sauce, to German pork schnitzel with mustard dill suede and pickled red cabbage.

The cocktails served have been developed by Calgary cocktail bar Milk Tiger because who doesn’t love a good brunch cocktail.

The other side of the site includes a cafe and adorable Plant It Modern shop so if you were eyeing up any of the plants, there’s the perfect opportunity to take one home with you.

Maven

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 1006 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: It’s a one-stop-shop for coffee, cocktails, brunch and plants right in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

13 Delicious Drinks From YYC's Hot Chocolate Fest You Don't Want To Miss Out On

It's hot cocoa season!
WeHeartIt

It's that time of year again! The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is back this February and we're so excited. The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is an annual hot chocolate competition presented by Calgary Meals On Wheels that brings out the best hot cocoa in all of Calgary.

Many cafes and restaurants throughout the city participate in the Hot Chocolate Fest by coming up with delicious specialty hot chocolates that are only available during the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales goes towards the support of the clients at Calgary Meals On Wheels, so you can enjoy delicious hot cocoa while giving back!

Keep ReadingShow less