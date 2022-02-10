Sections

7 Delicious Drinks From Calgary's Hot Chocolate Festival & They're The Perfect Winter Warmer

Mini donuts and bacon anyone?

Calgary Staff Writer
@yummytummyyyc | Instagram, @magmei | Instagram

We all know winter in Alberta can be a brutally cold time of the year, but luckily the YYC Hot Chocolate Festival is back this February to brighten up the month with some weird and wonderful flavours.

Over 90 cafes and restaurants in Calgary are participating in the festival which is running from February 1-28. With 97 different hot chocolates to try, from mini donuts and bacon to cinnamon toast, there’s pretty much guaranteed to be something for everyone.

Narcity's Gina Louise Phillips hit the streets of Calgary and even went to Euphoria Cafe, based in the northwest of the city, who are the defending champions after being judged the winners of last year's festival.

As well as the hot chocolates looking delicious, up to $3 of every cup sold will go to Calgary Meals on Wheels so take this as your cue to sip away.

The Bullet Coffee House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 728 Northmount Dr. N.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: As if mini donuts aren't enough to grab your attention, Bullet Coffee House has also added bacon into the mix to hit that perfect sweet and savoury combo.

Stable Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 610 10th Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Their take on a vanilla meringue s’mores hot chocolate is about as Instagrammable as it gets, even down to the cherry on top.

Caffe Artigiano

Price: 💸💸

Address: 530 Eighth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Artigiano has not just one, but two different hot chocolate festival specials so you don’t even have to choose.

The Hexagon

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1140 Kensington Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: The Hexagon not only has a delicious cookie dough hot chocolate on the menu, but it also has a super fun selection of board games on hand to play while you drink.

Monogram Coffee

Price: 💸💸

Address: 800 49th Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Monogram might be known for its delicious coffee but the sesame oat hot chocolate complete with a toasted marshmallow is a must-try.

Monki Bistro

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1301 10th Ave. S.W., Calgary, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: Monki's cinnamon toast hot chocolate was such a success in 2021, it's made a comeback to the menu this year's hot chocolate fest too.

Element Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 331 17th Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Element has thought outside of the box with its combination of ruby chocolate and raspberry. Who doesn't love a pink drink?

In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

