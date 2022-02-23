Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in calgary

This Italian Restaurant In Calgary Serves Raviolo That's Probably As Big As Your Head

How much pasta is too much pasta?

Calgary Staff Writer
This Italian Restaurant In Calgary Serves Raviolo That's Probably As Big As Your Head
@sasmithadellawa | Instagram, @dopyyc | Instagram

A Calgary restaurant is serving up some impressive Italian dishes, including a giant raviolo that is probably the size of your head.

D.O.P. has the feel of any traditional, intimate family-run Italian joint but it's right in the heart of the city.

The menu has an amazing selection of Italian treats from antipasti, house-made pasta and even veal chops. All dishes are designed to be shared, which is pretty perfect as you get to try a bunch more.

One of the stars of the show has to be D.O.P’s raviolo. The layered pasta dish is filled with egg yolk and ricotta and is served in a red wine butter sauce.

Its sheer size is impressive and it is worth the trip alone.

Pasta dishes on offer also include a slow-braised lamb ragu, pomodoro with guanciale, calabrian peppers and burrata, and a hand rolled spaghetti alla gricia.

D.O.P. showcases their family recipe for beef and veal meatballs. The spot also has an amazing selection of antipasti to graze on including njuda, whipped ricotta, burrata and smoked olives that pair amazingly well with their grilled bread and olive oil.

The restaurant also has an excellent selection of Italian wines that will perfectly complement the rest of your meal so don’t miss out.

D.O.P

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1005A 1 St. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: For some of the best homemade pasta in the city. It is a traditional Italian restaurant and looks absolutely delicious. What's not to love?

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

11 Junk Food Spots In Calgary Because You Don't Need That #SummerBod Anymore

But did you really ever have that summer bod?
eldrichbriones

If Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't enough to cure your end of summer blues, this is the perfect article for you. You may have spent the past few months hitting the gym, counting calories, and snapping cute bikini pictures to show off all your hard work, or, if you're anything like me, you've been eating what you want and still having the time of your life ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

A lot of people see Winter as the time to work on your Summer bod for next year, but if you ask me, I'd say it's the ideal time to bulk up. Calgary winters are cold, you've gotta stay warm out there. 

Keep ReadingShow less
calgary restaurants

15 Places To Get Amazing Sangrias In Calgary

The perfect taste of summer.
weheartit

Sangrias are every wine lover's dream cocktail. It's like punch... but for adults. Whether you prefer red or white, the Sangria is a pure alcoholic beverage masterpiece that are pretty hard not to absolutely love. Sangrias are a way of life. It's like love at first sip. The perfect mix of red or white wine, with a splash of orange juice and an abundance of fruity flavour... these cocktails are guaranteed to give you a taste of summer.

Even though summer is still a few months away, and we may have to deal with some spring showers (or snow because... well it's Calgary.) before we can enjoy sun and rooftop patios. But if you're anything like me and drink Sangria's religiously - then it's basically summer all year around. But if you're a normal person with self-control,now would be a great time prepare yourself for the summer sun with a delicious sangria from one of Calgary's best sangria spots. Call up the girls - it's Sangria time!

Keep ReadingShow less

18 Aesthetically Pleasing Restaurants In Calgary You Need On Your Instagram Feed

Get the best IG feed in YYC.
lifeincalgary

We all have the guilty pleasure of having an aesthetically pleasing IG feed.

READ ALSO:

Keep ReadingShow less
calgary restaurants

12 Important Calgary Restaurants Everyone Should Go To

These restaurants mean business.
Patrick Tomasso | Unsplash

Calgary has an extensive food scene. It just keeps on growing with new restaurant openings all year long. We have an amazing selection of restaurants and food joints that honestly might have the most delicious and flavourful dishes Calgary has ever tasted.

However, there are SO many restaurants in Calgary, we barely even know where to start! Do we even have enough lifetime stomach space for this? While we would recommend starting a bucket list of every single restaurant in the entire city, we had to narrow it down to a few important ones that everyone just has to go to at least once:

Keep ReadingShow less