This Italian Restaurant In Calgary Serves Raviolo That's Probably As Big As Your Head
How much pasta is too much pasta?
A Calgary restaurant is serving up some impressive Italian dishes, including a giant raviolo that is probably the size of your head.
D.O.P. has the feel of any traditional, intimate family-run Italian joint but it's right in the heart of the city.
The menu has an amazing selection of Italian treats from antipasti, house-made pasta and even veal chops. All dishes are designed to be shared, which is pretty perfect as you get to try a bunch more.
One of the stars of the show has to be D.O.P’s raviolo. The layered pasta dish is filled with egg yolk and ricotta and is served in a red wine butter sauce.
Its sheer size is impressive and it is worth the trip alone.
Pasta dishes on offer also include a slow-braised lamb ragu, pomodoro with guanciale, calabrian peppers and burrata, and a hand rolled spaghetti alla gricia.
D.O.P. showcases their family recipe for beef and veal meatballs. The spot also has an amazing selection of antipasti to graze on including njuda, whipped ricotta, burrata and smoked olives that pair amazingly well with their grilled bread and olive oil.
The restaurant also has an excellent selection of Italian wines that will perfectly complement the rest of your meal so don’t miss out.
D.O.P
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1005A 1 St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: For some of the best homemade pasta in the city. It is a traditional Italian restaurant and looks absolutely delicious. What's not to love?