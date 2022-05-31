NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

restaurants calgary

This Calgary Restaurant Will Give You A Free Burrito If You're An OnlyFans Creator

Subscribers can get a discount, too. 👀

Calgary Staff Writer
A phone with the OnlyFans app. Right: A burrito from Add More Fries.

A phone with the OnlyFans app. Right: An Add More Fries Burrito.

Matteoguedia | Dreamstime, addmorefries | TikTok

A big fan of OnlyFans? If so, you might want to run down to this Calgary pop-up restaurant that's offering local OnlyFans creators a free burrito.

In an Instagram post, Add More Fries said OnlyFans creators in Calgary could get one of their Californian-style burritos on the house in an offer running until June 10.


Those looking to get their free burrito would need to verify they are a creator, and can show the restaurant in "any way that makes you comfortable," the post added.

As well an offer for OnlyFans creators, Add More Fries also has a perk for OnlyFans subscribers, too. The restaurant said any guests that "have enough courage" to show they have an active OnlyFans subscription will receive 20% off their meal bill until June 30.

If you can prove that you're subscribing to a local OnlyFans creator, you can get 50% off your bill so it's well worth handing over your phone if you do.


"The subscription must be a paid subscription otherwise it doesn’t count," the restaurant added.

The promotion only runs in-store at its downtown Calgary pop-up location on 11 Ave S.W.

Add More Fries serves burritos but instead of rice, you can get your carb intake with a handful of fries stuffed inside instead. The wild burrito fillings include fried chicken and waffles, perogies, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and even a poutine-stuffed tortilla.

So if you're an OnlyFans subscriber or creator, it's an offer you won't want to miss!

Add More Fries

Price: 💸💸

Address: #125 - 555 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can get super unique burritos stuffed with fries. If you're an OnlyFans creator or subscriber, you can save money on your meal.

Menu

