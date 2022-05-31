This Calgary Restaurant Will Give You A Free Burrito If You're An OnlyFans Creator
Subscribers can get a discount, too. 👀
A big fan of OnlyFans? If so, you might want to run down to this Calgary pop-up restaurant that's offering local OnlyFans creators a free burrito.
In an Instagram post, Add More Fries said OnlyFans creators in Calgary could get one of their Californian-style burritos on the house in an offer running until June 10.
Those looking to get their free burrito would need to verify they are a creator, and can show the restaurant in "any way that makes you comfortable," the post added.
As well an offer for OnlyFans creators, Add More Fries also has a perk for OnlyFans subscribers, too. The restaurant said any guests that "have enough courage" to show they have an active OnlyFans subscription will receive 20% off their meal bill until June 30.
If you can prove that you're subscribing to a local OnlyFans creator, you can get 50% off your bill so it's well worth handing over your phone if you do.
"The subscription must be a paid subscription otherwise it doesn’t count," the restaurant added.
The promotion only runs in-store at its downtown Calgary pop-up location on 11 Ave S.W.
Add More Fries serves burritos but instead of rice, you can get your carb intake with a handful of fries stuffed inside instead. The wild burrito fillings include fried chicken and waffles, perogies, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and even a poutine-stuffed tortilla.
So if you're an OnlyFans subscriber or creator, it's an offer you won't want to miss!
Add More Fries
Price: 💸💸
Address: #125 - 555 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can get super unique burritos stuffed with fries. If you're an OnlyFans creator or subscriber, you can save money on your meal.