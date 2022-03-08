6 Hidden Gems In Calgary For Every Type Of Foodie, According To Locals
Did you know about these? 👀
Have you thought about how many amazing restaurants you could be passing by on your way to your old faithful spot? It can be hard to sort what would be good from the... not so good.
Luckily, Reddit users in Calgary have been sharing some of their favourite hidden local spots in Calgary and they weren't shy in coming forward with their suggestions.
There’s something for everyone — from Korean fried chicken, to pizza and shawarma. Take this as your inspiration next time you’re looking for some amazing food in Calgary and fancy a bit of a change from your usual spot.
Juree's Thai Place
According to a Reddit user, this building used to be home to a fast food joint, but now it dishes out delicious Thai food at Juree’s Thai Place instead.
“It’s my favourite and there’s a drive-through option,” the user said.
Ogam's Chicken
The restaurant which is near the Chinook Mall on McLeod Trail definitely received high praise.
“I've tried about seven other Korean fried chicken places in town just to compare but nothing comes close to Ogam,” one local said.
“If there is a place that's better, I'd love to know about it. Might have to order some creamy garlic for dins now.”
Raja's Grill
For Pakistani and Indian food, Raja’s Grill on Edmonton trail came highly recommended. Locals said the hole-in-the-wall spot has good prices for their dishes.
“This is my go-to! Their beef kebab and malai chicken platters are unreal,” a user agreed.
The Italian Store
The Italian Store might be more widely know for its selection of Italian groceries, but Calgarians said it also had some of the city’s best pizzas and sandwiches. Don’t skip out on the coffee either.
“Some of the best pizzas and deli sandwiches in the city, IMO. And to really drive home the carb coma, their gelato and bakery items are amazing too,” one user said.
Deagla
One Reddit Calgary user suggested Deagla serves up the best shawarma in the south, but someone said it “might be the best in the whole city, period”.
“Their homemade hot sauce is so good,” another added.
Unimarket
Unimarket is a huge stockist of Latin American ingredients but their food also got a huge shout-out from locals. “Unimarket on Edmonton Trail has the most delicious tacos and tamales,” a Calgary local said.
“That place and Tacos Mexico have my favourite tacos easily,” another added. Don’t miss out on the Tres Leches cake either!