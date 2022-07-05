This Calgary Bar Is Like A Rooftop Jungle & You Can Sip Cocktails Under Fairy Lights
Time to make Happy Hour plans! 🥂
There's nothing better than a rooftop bar to relax after a busy day of work, and this Calgary bar is like a rooftop jungle where you can feast and drink cocktails – and you don't even need to worry about the weather.
The Rooftop can be found in downtown Calgary but hidden up the stairs is a bar full of plants and twinkling fairy lights that feels like it's brought the outdoors inside.
The space is full of neon signs and gazebo-like structures which makes it feel like you're in a secret garden in the heart of the city.
Despite being enclosed, the roof has transparent panels so you can still catch a glimpse of the city around you and you won't need to worry about patio season being rained off.
The Rooftop has a delicious menu of lunch specials, shareable plates, sushi and pizza and there's also a mean happy hour with sliders and beers for $5 among other tasty options.
The bar serves up its own specialty cocktails, alongside the classics. You can also get beers, wine and bubbles for extra special occasions.
The Rooftop YYC
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 414 Third St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary rooftop bar is likely a hidden jungle and you can enjoy delicious food and cocktails with views of the city above.