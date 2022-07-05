NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Calgary Bar Is Like A Rooftop Jungle & You Can Sip Cocktails Under Fairy Lights

Time to make Happy Hour plans! 🥂

Someone at The Rooftop. Right: Someone with cocktails at The Rooftop.

There's nothing better than a rooftop bar to relax after a busy day of work, and this Calgary bar is like a rooftop jungle where you can feast and drink cocktails – and you don't even need to worry about the weather.

The Rooftop can be found in downtown Calgary but hidden up the stairs is a bar full of plants and twinkling fairy lights that feels like it's brought the outdoors inside.

The space is full of neon signs and gazebo-like structures which makes it feel like you're in a secret garden in the heart of the city.

Despite being enclosed, the roof has transparent panels so you can still catch a glimpse of the city around you and you won't need to worry about patio season being rained off.

The Rooftop has a delicious menu of lunch specials, shareable plates, sushi and pizza and there's also a mean happy hour with sliders and beers for $5 among other tasty options.

The bar serves up its own specialty cocktails, alongside the classics. You can also get beers, wine and bubbles for extra special occasions.

If you can't get enough of Calgary's rooftop locations, you can head to this South Beach-style pool and bar at a downtown hotel. Or you can feel like you're soaring above the city at this Calgary spot that was recently named the best new restaurant in Canada.

The Rooftop YYC

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 414 Third St. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: This Calgary rooftop bar is likely a hidden jungle and you can enjoy delicious food and cocktails with views of the city above.

Menu

