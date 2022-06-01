Canada's Best New Restaurant Is In Calgary & You Can Sip Bowie-Themed Cocktails In The Clouds
The views are stunning! 😍
Locals know that Calgary's food scene is a force to be reckoned with and now the rest of the country seems to be getting it too.
Canada's 100 Best just dropped their 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country and for the first time ever, a Calgary restaurant has taken the top spot.
Major Tom, a 60s-style spot that can be found towering above Stephen Ave., took the top spot in the list of Canada's best new restaurants less than a year after opening.
While the spot is famous for its steak menu, there's so much more to it. Major Tom – which takes its name from the famous David Bowie song – also has a perfectly curated cocktail menu, with some drinks also named after the iconic musician.
The decor is on point for anyone who loves some vintage glamour, one of the most impressive parts of the restaurant is its panoramic view of Downtown Calgary which is beautiful day or night. You can even see right out to the Rockies.
Garrett Martin, a culinary director at Concorde Entertainment Group – which owns the Major Tom restaurant – told Narcity that a hugely talented team of people was the reason for Major Tom's success in such a short time span.
"Everyone from the person who chooses the music, the person who chooses the lighting, to the person who makes the cocktail menu and designs the menu and all the way down to the food. It takes a lot of people that are extremely passionate and talented," Martin said.
"Our bosses have done a great job of assembling a team of people that are really excited about doing something different but delivering an extremely high level," he added.
So, if you're already planning your visit, what should you be getting? Martin said you should definitely start with a cocktail.
"With the cocktail program that Nate Wry has put together is incredible and Brad Royale's wine list, I really believe that the beverage menu is second to none," he said.
For food, don't skip out on the hors d'oeuvres or the steak.
"We take a lot of pride in the menu but we're especially proud of the little hors d'oeuvres to start the meal. Those are pretty fun. We also put a good amount of money, time and effort into our beautiful steak program that just shows off the best of the best," Martin added.
Several other Calgary spots also made the best new restaurant list including D.O.P., Eight, Nupo, Jin Bar and Orchard.
Major Tom
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 40th Floor, Stephen Avenue Place, 700 Second St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can sip from an incredible curated cocktail list with spectacular views across Calgary and into the Rockies. Don't miss out on the hors d'oeuvres or the steak.