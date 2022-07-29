NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Calgary Restaurant Has Tropical Vibes & You Can Swing While Sipping Cocktails

It's like a year-round patio!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Porch. Right: Someone on a swing at Porch.

@kassidy.mckenna | Instagram, @sydney_everingham & @elly.maephotography | Instagram

It's a sad fact that in Alberta, summer rolls around pretty quickly and it's usually over in the blink of an eye. But this Calgary restaurant gives those summer vibes all year round and you can even enjoy your cocktails on a swing.

Porch can be found on 17 Ave. in Calgary and the Red-Mile spot is making your all-year patio dreams come true.

Packed full of greenery, huge trees and fairy lights, the restaurant is like your dream backyard that's been brought indoors and it feels like you're dining alfresco regardless of the time of year.

While the restaurant has a glass roof to bring that natural light in during even the darkest of days, in summer the patio opens right up so you get the full outdoor experience too.

There's nothing better than a lazy evening in the yard with a cocktail, and Porch has you covered with an extensive menu of house cocktails to enjoy or even sangria.

Best of all, you can enjoy those cocktails on a swinging seat either at the bar or out on the patio for the ultimate front porch experience.

For food, the restaurant serves up plenty of sharing plates including salads, flatbreads and grilled skewers.

If you're keen to duck out of work a little early, the restaurant also offers up a solid happy hour menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day too.

While the sunny weather is still hanging in there, there are a ton of gorgeous patios to check out across Alberta.

Porch

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: European

Address: 730 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Get that summer feeling all year round with a fresh menu, delicious cocktails and a bar complete with swings.

Menu

