This Alberta Hotel Has Its Own Rooftop Pool & You Can Lounge In The Sun With Pizza

It's pretty dreamy!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Hotel Arts Poolside. Right: Pizza and beer at Hotel Arts.

Alberta has some amazing lakes and natural swimming spots to cool off in over the summer, but if you're looking for something a little closer to home, this Calgary hotel has its own rooftop pool where you can lounge around this summer.

Hotel Arts can be found right on Calgary's Beltline and its stunning rooftop pool is one of the most unique places to spend a summer day in the city with your friends.

The pool and its surrounding deck give South Beach vibes right from the heart of Cowtown and you'll be able to cool off in style or lounge around on its stunning sun deck.

As well as being able to enjoy the pool, you can also dine on the rooftop patio where you can grab snacks, pizzas and cocktails all day long.

They serve up a range of bites including a classic weekend brunch, complete with mimosas or even a mule pitcher to share.

While hotel guests are given priority access, everyone else will be able to get access to the rooftop on a first-come, first-serve basis so make sure to get down nice and early on those super sunny days.

There's a $20 pool usage fee per person but you'll be able to spend the day soaking in the vibes.

However, it's not the only place to relax in Calgary this summer. This popular swimming spot has reopened after a two-year break and you can lie on the beach right in the city.

Poolside at Hotel Arts

Price: $20 pool usage fee per person

Address: Hotel Arts, 119 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Get a South Beach vibe and spend the day lounging with cocktails and snacks at this unique Calgary rooftop pool.

Website

