9 Alberta Swimming Holes Where You Can Live Your 'Little Mermaid' Fantasy

The water has to be seen to be believed! 😍

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Quarry Lake. Right: Someone at Lake Annette.

Things are finally heating up in Alberta and if you're looking for the perfect swimming spot to cool off, the province has some beautiful lakes that are well worth the trip.

These spots have water in incredible shades of green and blue and epic mountain views that are out of this world. You can make the most of the day and take a picnic too.

Pack your sunscreen, load up the car and get ready for the most stunning swims of your life.


Lake Annette

Address: Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: This mountain lake has the most stunning water and it's actually slightly warmer than other lakes. You can even take a paddleboard and head out into the blue.

Horseshoe Lake

Address: Icefields Parkway, Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: This Jasper swimming spot has the most gorgeous turquoise water and it looks truly out of this world. You'll forget you're in Canada, that's for sure.

Bow Lake

Address: Icefields Parkway, Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: Bow Lake has incredible mirror-like water and it seems like it stretches on for miles and miles. With impressive panoramic mountain views, you'll struggle to find a more gorgeous spot for a dip.

Two Jack Lake

Address: Lake Minnewanka Scenic Drive, AB

Why You Need To Go: Two Jack Lake is a must-visit and it's just a short drive from Banff. You can take a sunrise or sunset swim with the most stunning views.

Quarry Lake

Address: Spray Lakes Road, Canmore, AB

Why You Need To Go: This lake is just over an hour away from Calgary but it feels like another universe. The crystal clear water at Quarry Lake has to be seen to be believed.

Johnson Lake

Address: Lake Minnewanka Scenic Drive, AB

Why You Need To Go: Johnson Lake tends to be far quieter than other lakes in the area but it's just as beautiful. You'll get treated to incredible views of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain while you're in the water.

Castle Falls

Address: Castle Provincial Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: You camp out at this stunning swimming spot with turquoise water and wake up to the sound of a rushing waterfall.

Herbert Lake

Address: Icefields Parkway, Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: Herbert Lake is a less busy lake on Icefields Parkway but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have incredible views. There's even a diving board if you're feeling adventurous.

Floatingstone Lake

Address: Range Road 115, St. Paul, AB

Why You Need To Go: Grab your friends and spend the day lounging on the beach and take in the stunning scenery at this Alberta lake.

