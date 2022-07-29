Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

banff lakes

This Secret Alberta Swimming Spot Has Sparkling Waters & Stunning Mountain Views

This place looks unreal! ⛰️

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone swimming in Johnson Lake. Right: Someone at Johnson Lake.

@ccrosby5 | Instagram, @abbielucasss | Instagram

There's no shortage of incredible Alberta lakes to dip your toes in this summer, but this one is definitely less known and has some of the most stunning scenery around.

Johnson Lake can be found just a few minutes' drive from Banff town and the best part is it tends to pretty quiet compared to some of Banff's more famous lakes.

The stunning lake is lined with towering fir trees but it's the stunning views of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain that really make it something special.

Johnson Lake also has everything you could need from shallow waters to cool off in, grass that's perfect to relax on with a picnic and there's even a small sandy beach to relax on.

The lake itself has stunning blue water for as far as the eye can see which is perfect for a dip on a hot summer's day.

You can even take a paddle board or kayak out onto the water to take in those views from a different perspective.


There's also a stunning hike to take around the lakeshore that you can take if you fancy working up a sweat before lounging by the water.

As well as Johnson Lake, Alberta also has a ton of other gorgeous and unique swimming spots to check out to beat the heat.

Johnson Lake

Address: Lake Minnewanka Scenic Drive, AB

Why You Need To Go: Johnson Lake is quieter than other Banff lakes but still offers the most incredible views of gorgeous and mountains and fir trees while you cool off.

Website

