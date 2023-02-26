I Moved To Alberta Over A Year Ago & These Are The 9 Places That Wowed Me The Most
There are some incredible places in the province!
After moving to Alberta over a year ago, I've managed to visit so many incredible places and I've found so many fun things to do in Calgary unlike anything I've experienced before.
From the stunning scenery to adorable small towns, there have been so many places in Alberta that have wowed me and I can't wait to explore even more.
Moraine Lake
Moraine Lake.
Kicking things off with one of Alberta's most loved spots and it's for a good reason. Moraine Lake really blew my mind the first time I saw it — the bright turquoise lake is surrounded by huge mountain peaks and it's just so magical to see.
It's a must-see and it's for a good reason.
Canmore
Canmore.
No matter what season I've visited Canmore, I've never been disappointed. In summer, you get the most incredible sunshine and you can sit in the street and check out the amazing views. If you visit in winter, there are so many coffee shops to cozy up in.
Mistaya Canyon
Mistaya Canyon.
Mistaya Canyon might not be as well known as other parts of Banff National Park, but it's one of the most beautiful places I've visited. It's a short hike down from Icefields Parkway to reach this secluded spot but you'll hear it before you see it. A huge rushing river twists through a canyon with amazing mountain views in the background. I could honestly hang around for hours.
Bow Lake
Bow Lake.
While my favourite lake in Alberta changes constantly, Bow Lake is one that really has a place in my heart. The huge lake is so peaceful and the water is mirror-like, giving you incredible views.
Inglewood
Inglewood is hands-down my favourite part of Calgary for its incredible historic buildings. It also has some of the best shops, breweries and bars in the whole city. I absolutely love heading here on a weekend as it feels like a complete change of scenery from downtown.
Cascade Of Time Gardens
Cascade of Time Gardens.
I feel like Cascade of Time Gardens is a real sleeper hit. The stunning colourful garden is just at the end of Banff Avenue and it's the perfect relaxing spot to take a breather from the chaos of Banff. Not to mention you get the most stunning views of the town.
Calgary Central Library
Calgary Central Library.
Calgary Public Library is one of the most impressive buildings in the city and you could literally spend hours wandering around.
There's also a pretty great coffee shop inside so you can settle down and work with a delicious latte by your side.
Larch Valley
Larch Valley.
The hike up to Larch Valley was pretty brutal, I can't lie. It's pretty steep but so worth it. Getting to Larch Valley at the exact right time of year can be a bit of a guessing game, but seeing the golden larches is unforgettable.
Tunnel Mountain
Tunnel Mountain.
Tunnel Mountain is such a gorgeous and relatively easy hike with incredible views over Banff and the Bow Valley. It was one of the first actual hikes I ever did and it didn't disappoint at all. On a sunny day, you can see for miles.