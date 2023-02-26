things to do in calgary

I Moved To Alberta Over A Year Ago & These Are The 9 Places That Wowed Me The Most

There are some incredible places in the province!

Calgary Staff Writer
Charlie Hart at Moraine Lake. Right: Views in Canmore.

Charlie Hart | Narcity, Lisa Bourgeault | Dreamstime

After moving to Alberta over a year ago, I've managed to visit so many incredible places and I've found so many fun things to do in Calgary unlike anything I've experienced before.

From the stunning scenery to adorable small towns, there have been so many places in Alberta that have wowed me and I can't wait to explore even more.

Moraine Lake

Moraine Lake.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Kicking things off with one of Alberta's most loved spots and it's for a good reason. Moraine Lake really blew my mind the first time I saw it — the bright turquoise lake is surrounded by huge mountain peaks and it's just so magical to see.

It's a must-see and it's for a good reason.

Canmore

Canmore.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

No matter what season I've visited Canmore, I've never been disappointed. In summer, you get the most incredible sunshine and you can sit in the street and check out the amazing views. If you visit in winter, there are so many coffee shops to cozy up in.

Mistaya Canyon

Mistaya Canyon.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Mistaya Canyon might not be as well known as other parts of Banff National Park, but it's one of the most beautiful places I've visited. It's a short hike down from Icefields Parkway to reach this secluded spot but you'll hear it before you see it. A huge rushing river twists through a canyon with amazing mountain views in the background. I could honestly hang around for hours.

Bow Lake

Bow Lake.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

While my favourite lake in Alberta changes constantly, Bow Lake is one that really has a place in my heart. The huge lake is so peaceful and the water is mirror-like, giving you incredible views.

Inglewood

Inglewood is hands-down my favourite part of Calgary for its incredible historic buildings. It also has some of the best shops, breweries and bars in the whole city. I absolutely love heading here on a weekend as it feels like a complete change of scenery from downtown.

Cascade Of Time Gardens

Cascade of Time Gardens.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

I feel like Cascade of Time Gardens is a real sleeper hit. The stunning colourful garden is just at the end of Banff Avenue and it's the perfect relaxing spot to take a breather from the chaos of Banff. Not to mention you get the most stunning views of the town.

Calgary Central Library

Calgary Central Library.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Calgary Public Library is one of the most impressive buildings in the city and you could literally spend hours wandering around.

There's also a pretty great coffee shop inside so you can settle down and work with a delicious latte by your side.

Larch Valley

Larch Valley.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

The hike up to Larch Valley was pretty brutal, I can't lie. It's pretty steep but so worth it. Getting to Larch Valley at the exact right time of year can be a bit of a guessing game, but seeing the golden larches is unforgettable.

Tunnel Mountain

Tunnel Mountain.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Tunnel Mountain is such a gorgeous and relatively easy hike with incredible views over Banff and the Bow Valley. It was one of the first actual hikes I ever did and it didn't disappoint at all. On a sunny day, you can see for miles.

