This Alberta Hotel Was Ranked As Having 'The Most Beautiful Views' In Canada & It's Stunning
When it comes to choosing the perfect hotel when you're vacationing, an incredible view from the bed is always a bonus. The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise has come out on top, for having the most beautiful view in all of Canada.
Research from Hawaiian Islands looked at hotels in seven countries around the world that have received over 1,000 reviews including the phrase "beautiful views," on TripAdvisor.
According to the reviews, the famous Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise was found to be the hotel with the most beautiful views in Canada due to its unparalleled view of the stunning Lake Louise.
The hotel offers “magical views from the breakfast restaurant and a dreamy view of Lake Louise from your room," Hawaiian Islands said. But it definitely comes at a price as rooms start from $529 per night.
With views over the stunning lake scene and turquoise water of Lake Louise, it's not hard to see why the hotel received 1,772 mentions of beautiful views in its reviews.
Other Alberta hotels also made the top list for Canada including the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs in second place, and the Rimrock Resort Hotel – also in Banff – which ranked as having the fourth-best views in the country.
The top 10 hotels in Canada list was dominated by those in Banff National Park and Niagara Falls in Ontario.
The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise was also ranked as having the fourth-best views in the world behind Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf and Spa Resort in Mexico, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, and Wynn Las Vegas.
