15 Alberta Restaurants Named Among The Best In Canada For Their Epic Outdoor Vibe (PHOTOS)
Patio season is upon us! ☀️
As summer approaches, tracking down the best patios to soak up the sun becomes a real priority. Thankfully, there is a list of Alberta restaurants that have been named some of the best in Canada for outdoor dining.
According to OpenTable, 15 Alberta spots have the best patios in the province and are actually in the top 100 for the whole of Canada according to guests. OpenTable analyzed customer data from across Canada and found these places were the most popular with guests for their patios.
The list included Calgary staples such as Alloy, Anejo, The Lake House, and CattleBaron Steakhouse. Also featured on the list were Three Bears Brewery and Farm & Fire in Banff.
Making up the rest of the list were these nine spots with some of the most stunning patios in the province:
Bonterra Trattoria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1016 Eighth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can sip wine in this stunning city patio that wouldn't look out of place near an Italian Piazza. The menu also features antipasti, pastas and homemade focaccia.
Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in Fish Creek Park, this restaurant has a delicious menu including steak and seafood. The patio overlooks the gorgeous gardens for the perfect peaceful afternoon.
Lulu Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pan-Pacific
Address: 510 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Lulu Bar brings those tropical vacation vibes to 17 Ave. You can sip on stunning cocktails at its year-round patio but it really comes alive when the sun is shining.
Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 20 Balsam Ave., Bragg Creek, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy authentic pizza and pasta on a patio surrounded by a forest at this Bragg Creek spot.
The Bison
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 211Bear St., Banff, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This patio is the best place to chill while the sun goes down in Banff with fairy lights to set the atmosphere. You can also try delicious dishes like elk tartare and bison ragu.
Chairman's Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 2251 Mahogany Blvd. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on wine, enjoy a steak and soak in the sun all while overlooking at the water. You'd almost be fooled into thinking you were on vacation.
Bridgette Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 739 10 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Bridgette Bar's patio makes you feel surrounded by the city in the best way possible. You can gaze out onto the huge towers of downtown Calgary while enjoying your meal.
The Nash
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 925 11 St. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Based in the historical National Hotel, The Nash brings those vintage vibes to Inglewood. Relax in the sunshine and take in the stunning neighbourhood.
Starbelly
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: #220 19489 Seton Cres. SE, Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Grab some cocktails and catch those rays on Starbelly's patio this summer. This spot is a fan favourite for brunch in the city, too.